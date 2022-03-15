Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on March 14. So, how did the actor celebrate his birthday? Well, he cut a special customised cake. His daughter Ira Khan shared a glimpse of the birthday cake on Instagram Stories and gave us a sneak peek into the celebrations. It was a Bollywood-themed cake that came with the actor's photo attached to it. Apart from that, there was a clapboard, too, that had the words, “Film: Aamir Khan, Production: Zeenat & Tahir/ SC: 57/ 1/ 1.” We saw five stars mounted on it.





The cake also had posters of Aamir's popular films like PK, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai among others.





The icing on it read, “Happy Birthday to the Legend”. Ira wrote, “How cute is the clap.”





Take a look:

Ira Khan posted her father's birthday cake.

After looking at Aamir's cake, if you've started craving, we have got you covered.

Here are five cake recipes to help you make a cake at home:





1) Sour cream chocolate cake





This cake is for all those who like sour cream and chocolate. A thick layer of buttery frosting coats this delicious cake. This may also become your go-to recipe for a quick party for your kids.





2) Gluten-free chocolate cake





Yes, you can have cakes guilt-free and this is the recipe for the same. This irresistible treat is prepared with healthy dark chocolate and almonds. Don't forget to glaze it with chocolate ganache.





3) Eggless chocolate cake





If you don't eat eggs, we have the perfect cake recipe for you. This eggless chocolate cake spells indulgence and will leave you drooling. The delight decorated with nuts can be your go-to cake on any given day.

Easy cakes to make at home

4) Allahabadi cake





You can give your cakes a traditional twist with this recipe. You'll need 'petha,' or candied ash gourd, and oodles of ghee and marmalade to prepare this one. You just need 20 minutes to prepare this one.





5) Red velvet pancake





Here's another yummy cake that can be easily made at home. This will provide you with a wonderful reason to consume cakes for breakfast. Serve them with some maple syrup for that heavenly taste.





What do you think about Aamir Khan's customised birthday cake? Are you all ready to bake a cake for yourself at home?