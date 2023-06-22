A chutney completes every Indian meal. This delightful accompaniment has garnered a devoted following for its ability to elevate even the simplest of dishes. And among the countless chutneys that tantalise taste buds, the green chutney made with coriander and mint leaves stands as a true gem. The lip-smacking chutney captivates hearts with its perfect blend of sweet and tangy notes. While this chutney remains our favourite, we thought of levelling it up for our summer diet and could be better than adding mangoes to it.

Yes, presenting to you - mango green chutney - where the sweetness of the velvety mango mingles with the freshness of herbs. But the allure of this chutney doesn't stop there. It draws upon an ensemble of ingredients, carefully selected to enhance its taste profile. Onions add a gentle piquancy, while the fiery essence of green chillies gives it a subtle spice kick that awakens the senses. The chutney also adds the magical touch of ginger and garlic. These aromatic wonders lend their unique flavours to the chutney and a generous squeeze of zesty lemon juice brings a vibrant tanginess.

The beauty of this chutney lies not only in its taste but also in its versatility. It effortlessly complements a range of dishes. Imagine a platter of succulent tandoori kebabs or a bowl of khichdi or some crispy pakodas. A dollop of mango green chutney, with its fruity tang, will serve as the perfect companion.

The wonderful recipe of mango green chutney was shared by food blogger Nidhi Bothra on her Instagram page 'naturallynidhi.' Let's see how this chutney is made.

Also Read: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares Healthy Way To Add Raw Mangoes To Every Meal

How To Make Mango Green Chutney I Mango Green Chutney Recipe

The recipe is so simple to follow. All you have to do is gather all the ingredients, and grind them together in a blender till you get a smooth paste. Then season it with the spices, and add the mango toppings. Your mango green chutney is ready.

With such a simple recipe and great flavours, we are sure you would love to try making it at home. And if you do, let us know how this chutney turned out.