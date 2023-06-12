The universe of gastronomy never fails to fascinate us. It is deep, diverse and a constant work in progress, where everyday a new dish is created some where just to expand the food map of the world. This ever-evolving process also opens new ways of using the good-old ingredients, constantly available in our kitchens. Take ginger and lemon for instance. They are easily accessible, affordable and when combined, create burst of flavours on your palate. The pungent note of ginger and the tanginess of lemon add new layers to a dish, and you would find many such recipe ideas on the internet.

As summer is upon us and you are in constant search for refreshing drinks, we thought of highlighting some delicious drinks that can be made with ginger and lime as key ingredients. Of course, you would need various other elements, too which we will reveal as we proceed.

What are you waiting for? Get hold of some lemons and a bulb of ginger and try a drink from the options given below. Read on.

Here're 6 Ginger-Lemon Drink Options For You:

1. Lemon-Ginger Tea:

Be it anytime during the day, a cup of tea can refresh us instantly. And adding some lemon and ginger to it increase the goodness. You can have the tea hot or enjoy as ginger-lemon iced tea to add to the vibe of the season. All you need to do is brew tea leaves with ginger, switch off the flame and add lemon juice and honey to it, and voila! Click here for the recipe.

2 . Ginger Lemonade:

Call it shikanji, nimbu paani or lemonade, the drink just defines goodness. We bring you a recipe that adds a zing of ginger in it to elevate the flavours. Besides, the recipe also includes mint leaves, honey, and black salt to create a balance of taste and texture. Click here for the recipe.

3. Lemon-Ginger Rasam:

This South Indian goodness needs no separate introduction. Rasam is light, easy to make and cools down our gut in no time. We bring you a special recipe that includes the goodness of ginger and lemon to make it summer friendly. Try it today! Click here for the recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lemon-Ginger Sugarcane Juice:

The goodness of sugarcane juice needs no introduction. It works as a natural glucose and steals our hearts with the sweet flavour. In this recipe, we will include some lemon juice and ginger to the drink to create a balance of sweet-tangy and zesty flavours. Click here for the recipe.

5. Ginger Ale:

You have surely tried can of ginger ale, available at the supermarkets. Some like having it as is, while some add it as a base to their alcoholic drinks. Did you know, you can make it at home too? All you need are ginger, lemon, mint and some other ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

6. Ginger-Lemon Fizz:

Another fizzy homemade drink, it can be a perfect replacement for the store-bought soft drinks. Besides ginger and lemon, the drink also includes the refreshing flavours of cinnamon and cloves, adding a spicy note on your palate. Click here for the recipe.

Which one of the above would you want to try first? Share the picture of your drink on social media and don't forget to tag us. Enjoy your drink!