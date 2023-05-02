Many of us enjoy feasting on mangoes in summer. Apart from ripe ones, raw (green) mangoes are also a delicious treat. There are many ways to relish this fruit. Some people love eating raw mangoes with a little salt and chilli powder/ chaat masala. Others use it to make a variety of regional as well as innovative dishes. But if you're looking for a quick and easy way to add green mango to your diet, why not opt for a chutney? Many will agree that even one spoon of chutney can take any meal to the next level. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a flavourful raw mango chutney recipe on Instagram. Here's why you should try it:





Are Raw Mangoes Healthy? Top Benefits Of Green Mango:

Rich In Vitamin C:

Green mangoes are loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that help boost immunity and also promote healthy skin.

Relieves Digestive Issues:

This fruit can improve the secretion of digestive juices. Consuming raw mangoes can thus help combat indigestion, constipation, diarrhoea, and chronic dyspepsia.

Good For Your Heart:

Raw mangoes contain niacin, which can increase good cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health. The magnesium and potassium content of this fruit also makes it a heart-friendly ingredient.

May Prevent Heat Exhaustion:

Raw mango juice is often recommended for those in danger of heat exhaustion and sunstroke. It helps you stay naturally hydrated and can help replenish your energy and nutrient levels after spending time in the harsh sun.





May Aid In Weight Loss:

Green mangoes are low in calories while being high in fibre. They can help keep you satiated for longer and also boost your metabolism. This makes them a great addition to your weight loss diet.





Now that you know how good raw mango is for you, here's how to make a healthy chutney with it:

Quick And Easy Green Mango (Kairi) Chutney Recipe by Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

1. Peel and cut raw mangoes into thin slices. Place these slices in a bowl of cold water for around 15-20 minutes.





2. Prepare a tadka (tempering) of green chillies and Kashmiri dried red chillies. Add this mixture to a blender.





3. Next, temper onion slices with a little bit of salt and later add this to the blender too.





4. Add chopped garlic cloves, freshly grated coconut and curry leaves into the blender.





5. Finally, add the soaked raw mango slices and blend all the ingredients to form a smooth chutney.





6. You can refrigerate this green mango chutney for future use. Pair it with dishes of your choice to add some extra flavour!





Watch the full reel below:





