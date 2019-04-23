Add Spinach To Your Eggs For A Wholesome Breakfast Meal

Both eggs and spinach are healthy breakfast foods

After a deep long sleep, your mind and body needs fuel to restart the day. That's why breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. This meal should provide you with enough nutrients and energy to help you take on the day with zeal. But the sad reality is that many people miss this meal in the rush of leaving home for school or work. But then there are some wise ones, who understand the importance of eating right in the morning and look for breakfast options that can be cooked in minutes and are health-giving as well. Eggs top the list of morning food items as they are stashed with proteins and good fats. They make for an ideal meal to activate and prepare the body for an action-packed day ahead.



To make the first meal of the day even more healthful, team your eggs with an equally, if not more, nutritious food - spinach. Pairing of spinach and eggs might seem unusual but trust us; the two go extremely well with each other.







Both spinach and eggs provide a load up of proteins, vitamins, minerals and calcium.

Whole eggs contain good fats, which provide the much-required energy to the body.

Spinach is a great source of potassium, magnesium and powerful antioxidants.



Be smart and make a wholesome and delicious meal with eggs and spinach.







Here, we lay out some easy recipes to get you started -



Cheesy scrambled eggs with spinach

Whisk 3-4 eggs, add salt and black pepper and set aside. Heat olive oil in a pan and add 3-4 cups of spinach and cook till it wilts. Add the whisked eggs and stir till the eggs are cooked. Sprinkle with grated cheese and paprika, and serve.





Scrambled eggs with spinach





Tangy Baked Spinach Eggs

Dunk 1 cup of finely chopped spinach leaves in warm water for 5-7 minutes. Meanwhile chop 2-3 tomatoes. Drain excess water from spinach and add tomatoes to them. Sprinkle salt, pepper and seasoning of your choice. Put the mixture in a baking vessel. Crack four eggs in the vessel, covering the whole mixture. Bake the dish in an oven till the egg whites are cooked but yolks are a bit runny (7-8 minutes). You can garnish the dish with cheese or coriander leaves.





Baked Eggs And Spinach







Spinach And Egg Omelette

In a bowl, beat 4 eggs and add 1 cup of muddled spinach leaves. Add salt and pepper, and stir well. Heat butter in a skillet and pour the mixture. Cook it like a regular egg omelette on both the sides and enjoy the new, exciting green twist. You can also add onions and garlic to the omelette if you like.





Eggs And Spinach Omelette









Anything that is green is healthy for you. You must have heard this so many times. But, the saying got popular for a veritable reason. Greens really are a great source of nutrition. So, get your daily dose of eggs and greens from the classic combo of eggs and spinach and you will thank us.







