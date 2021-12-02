The Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of spices - from turmeric to the most revered medicinal herb Tulsi (basil), we need not look far for helpful ingredients in our everyday cooking. However, even though our cuisine is brimming with these healthy spices, not many of us are fully aware of all the ways these spices could benefit us. For instance, did you know that ajwain is known to help ease digestion, aid weight loss and manage blood pressure? And not just that, Ajwain is also considered beneficial for cold and cough, stuffy nose and can help you recover by boosting your immunity and keeping you warm from within.

Ajwain is considered good for cold and cough

These benefits make ajwain a must-have spice during those cold winter nights, especially if you are feeling a bit under the weather. Here is the recipe for a very simple Ajwain jhol, which is a desi soup that will help you feel energized and warm from within. A simple but flavourful concoction, you can add spices to your liking if you want to make it masaledaar, but the simple recipe tastes amazing anyway. The jhol has other beneficial ingredients like ginger, black pepper, black cumin, and fenugreek, which are all must-haves for immunity and cold and cough issues. Suffering from cold this season? Try this spicy and flavourful desi concoction to feel better in a matter of minutes.

How To Make Ajwain Jhol l Ajwai Jhol Recipe

Wash and soak some ajwain for a couple of minutes, until then prepare a coarse masala by grinding some ginger, garlic, onion, black pepper, and salt together. To this mix add the soaked ajwain and grind again. In a kadhai, heat ghee add black cumin and fenugreek, the prepared masala, salt and haldi, and some water. Let this boil for 3-5 minutes and serve hot. You can pair it with masala rice or have it along with dinner or on its own.





Click here for the recipe of Ajwain Jhol.





Make this easy soup the next time you are feeling cold and low during the winters. Let us know if you liked it, in the comments below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.