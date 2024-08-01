If, like me, you also are a fan of fruits, then you must be ready to consume them in any form. Fruits are undeniably one of the best gifts that we have received from Mother Nature. These are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for our bodies. Juice them, cook them or eat them as a whole, fruits are equally beneficial in all forms. This is what makes them versatile for every meal. If you ask me, I try to incorporate as many fruits as I can in my diet in various forms – one of my absolute favourites being chutney. A spoonful of chutney can amp up your regular meals like no other. I have been making fruit chutneys for a while now, and recently, I came across an amazing recipe called Aloo Bukhara chutney! Yes, it is tried and tested.





Aloo Bukhara or plum is known for its tangy and tarty flavour, which when combined with our favourite spices, makes for an amazing condiment. Are you a fan of Aloo Bukhara? Then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know how you can make this easy chutney at home.

Is Aloo Bukhara Chutney Healthy?

Absolutely! Aloo Bukhara chutney is healthy and super easy to make. Its star ingredient, aloo Bukhara, is a great source of dietary fibre that can keep your digestive system happy and healthy. Moreover, this tarty fruit is also packed with antioxidant and detoxifying properties that can help boost your metabolism. Moreover, Aloo Bukhara is loaded with a variety of healthy components like vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, magnesium, zinc, etc. that can be beneficial for your health. The sweetness in this chutney comes not from refined sugar but jaggery, which makes the chutney an even healthier option. The combination of sweet and savoury tones in this chutney, which comes from an assortment of spices used in this recipe, will add a blast of flavour to your regular home-cooked dishes!

How Long Can You Store Aloo Bukhara Chutney For?

Aloo Bukhara chutney tastes best when served fresh. However, if you have made a big batch of this condiment, store it in an airtight container and refrigerate it. If you are not refrigerating this, make sure to keep it in a cool and dry place. Consume within 3-4 days for the best flavour and taste profile!

How To Make Aloo Bukhara Chutney At Home | Aloo Bukhara Chutney Recipe

Making aloo Bukhara chutney at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital content creator Aashti Sindhu (@aashtis) on her Instagram page. To do this, start by heating some oil in a pan. Once it begins to shimmer, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add cumin seeds, nigella seeds (kalonji), fennel seeds (saunf), fenugreek seeds (methi dana), dry red chillies and curry leaves. Cook for about two minutes until the spices release their aroma. In the meantime, chop 7-8 aloo bukharas (plums) and add them to the pan. Cover and cook for a while until the aloo bukharas get a bit soft. Then add salt, pepper and ginger paste to the mixture along with ¼ cup of water. Cook on medium heat till you see the aloo bukharas are nice and soft. Keep mixing in intervals to break and mash the aloo bukharas. Once the mixture is reduced to half, add jaggery and give it a good mix. Cook for another 1-2 minutes and it's done!

Will you try this aloo bukhara chutney at home? Let us know in the comments below!