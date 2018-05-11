Here's Why You Should Drink Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water For Weight Loss

Highlights The refreshing seeds have long been known to aid weight loss

Fennel seeds indeed are tiny powerhouses of detoxifying

They are also quite effective in helping cure water retention

According to Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients from food, hence less hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss. They are also quite effective in helping cure water retention, especially for the women suffering from PMS. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."



How Does Fennel Seed Water Help In Losing Weight?

1. Helps Stimulate Melatonin Production

Melatonin levels in the brain are responsible for our sound sleep. According to studies, a good sleep is an efficient way to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

2. Increases Metabolism

Our metabolism is the rate at which our cells use the energy we gain from the foods. By boosting and accelerating this process, the calories we consume are used by our cells more rapidly, which gives us energy and helps us burn fat. Fennel seeds infused water helps kick-start metabolism, especially when consumed first thing in the morning.

3. Helps Suppress Hunger

The fennel seed water prevents hunger pangs at odd hours. Fennel seeds have dietary fibre that helps keep your hunger pangs at bay. Moreover, they help relax stomach muscles that tend to contract; thanks to their antispasmodic effect.



4. A Natural Detoxifier

Fennel seed water makes for a perfect way to detoxify your body from various toxins and further kick-start your metabolism along with soothing digestive issues. A perfectly functioning metabolism and digestive system are key to weight loss.

5. Helps Purify the Blood

Fennel seed water helps dump the remnants of uric acid in the blood, and further break down the stomach acids to prevent the accumulation of additional fat in the liver.

It's good to kick-start your day with sipping fennel seed water to stay healthy and active. And, if you are looking to shed those extra kilos, then adding fennel seed water will be one of your best decisions.