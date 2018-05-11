SEARCH
Here's Why You Should Drink Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water For Weight Loss

   May 11, 2018

Here's Why You Should Drink Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water For Weight Loss
Highlights
  • The refreshing seeds have long been known to aid weight loss
  • Fennel seeds indeed are tiny powerhouses of detoxifying
  • They are also quite effective in helping cure water retention
Sweet and warm; often used as a mouth freshener and spice blends, fennel seeds, also known as saunf, are kitchen ingredients that an Indian kitchen can barely do without. It is used in curries, salads and desserts to add that extra flavour to them. The refreshing seeds have long been known to aid weight loss. Infusing fennel seeds by immersing them in hot water or by steeping them overnight in cool water is generally said to help shed kilos, if consumed regularly. Moreover, these seeds indeed are tiny powerhouses of detoxifying and metabolism-boosting nutrients. Super rich in vitamins and minerals, they sure make a worthy way to lose weight. Let's look at what makes fennel seeds one of the best ways to cut the flab.

According to Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients from food, hence less hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss. They are also quite effective in helping cure water retention, especially for the women suffering from PMS. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."
 

tulsi and fennel seeds
fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients

How Does Fennel Seed Water Help In Losing Weight?

1. Helps Stimulate Melatonin Production



Melatonin levels in the brain are responsible for our sound sleep. According to studies, a good sleep is an efficient way to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.



2. Increases Metabolism



Our metabolism is the rate at which our cells use the energy we gain from the foods. By boosting and accelerating this process, the calories we consume are used by our cells more rapidly, which gives us energy and helps us burn fat. Fennel seeds infused water helps kick-start metabolism, especially when consumed first thing in the morning.



3. Helps Suppress Hunger



The fennel seed water prevents hunger pangs at odd hours. Fennel seeds have dietary fibre that helps keep your hunger pangs at bay. Moreover, they help relax stomach muscles that tend to contract; thanks to their antispasmodic effect.
 

hunger
The fennel seed water prevents hunger pangs at odd hours.

4. A Natural Detoxifier



Fennel seed water makes for a perfect way to detoxify your body from various toxins and further kick-start your metabolism along with soothing digestive issues. A perfectly functioning metabolism and digestive system are key to weight loss.



5. Helps Purify the Blood



Fennel seed water helps dump the remnants of uric acid in the blood, and further break down the stomach acids to prevent the accumulation of additional fat in the liver.



Comments

It's good to kick-start your day with sipping fennel seed water to stay healthy and active. And, if you are looking to shed those extra kilos, then adding fennel seed water will be one of your best decisions.



