Diwali is almost here and we are doing the last-minute preparations to make the festival a memorable one. From decorating the house to preparing delicacies, you will currently find people across India, busy with something or the other. Exchanging gifts is an equally important tradition during Diwali. And if you have still not made arrangements for that, then you are just at the right place. We have picked some beautiful, stylish, and elegant container options that you can gift along with your box of dry fruits. And guess what, you can also get these containers for great discounts, courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. So, without further ado, pick your favourite and purchase before the sale ends on November 10, 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are 5 Storage Container Options For Gifting Purposes:

1. Juteify Dry Fruit Container Tray With Cotton Rope Set:

Made with eco-friendly jute and cotton rope, this item is both sustainable and lightweight, offering portability as a key feature. Cleaning is easy with just a damp cloth or brush, and its remarkable durability ensures its appearance remains unchanged even after years of use. Additionally, it is offered in a variety of colours to suit individual preferences.





2. Selvel Dune Airtight Dry Fruit Container Tray Set:

Made with high-quality polypropylene, these containers are sturdy, trustworthy, and completely BPA-free. They're also suitable for both freezing and microwaving and come with ample storage capacity. These containers have hermetically sealed lids, ensuring that your dry fruits and snacks remain fresh and crunchy.





3. Yuvaansh Creations Dry Fruit Storage Container:

A versatile addition to your kitchen, this bowl serves both as a sugar container and a decorative spice bowl. It's perfect for serving a variety of items such as sweets, snacks, mouth fresheners, dry fruits, gravies, pickles, sugar, and tea. Not only does it add an elegant touch to your table, but also leaves a lasting impression on your guests. The set includes a bowl, tray, and a spoon for added convenience.





4. Capio Art Decorative Peacock Shape Dry Fruit Box:

If you want to add an ethnic vibe to your dining setup, then this dry fruit box is a must-have. It is handcrafted, made of wood, and comes in a peacock-like shape. These boxes are delicate and can easily be cleaned with damp clothes.





5. Macsen Decorative Dry Fruit Box:

This product features four compartments, ideal for neatly arranging dry fruits, chocolates, and sweets, and serving as an exquisite showpiece in your living room, certain to impress your visitors. It is specially designed for everyday utility and can serve multiple functions, including use as a snack tray, beverage tray, kitchen accessory, appetizer platter, decorative display, and party serving tray.



