Are you someone who loves upgrading their kitchen with all the latest appliances? Are you constantly on the lookout for amazing deals and discounts? If your answer is yes, you've come to the right place. E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its annual Great Indian Festival sale, and of course, there are some incredible offers going on for kitchen appliances. One such appliance that you can buy at the sale is a rice cooker. Whether you're planning to upgrade your old one or buy a new one, there's no better place than to buy it from the ongoing sale. Click here to read more about deals on other kitchen appliances. Without further ado, let's check out the best deals on rice cookers below:

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are 5 Best Deals On Rice Cookers:

1. Pigeon By Stovekraft Joy Electric Rice Cooker

Pigeon's electric rice cooker is ideal for everyday cooking. It has a capacity of 1.8 litres and is suitable for a family of up to 4 to 5 members. The cooker has cool-touch handles that make it easy to carry the cooker. It also has a high-grade stainless steel lid and comes with an additional cooking pot for your convenience. Originally priced at Rs. 3,095, you can get it for just Rs. 2,035.





2. Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker

The Wonderchef Nutri-Pot is a versatile appliance that allows you to cook a variety of both Indian and western recipes. It has a cooking capacity of 3 litres and has 18 pre-set functions. This cooker has a unique locking system that helps preserve the nutrients in the food. Buy it now and make your cooking easier than ever before. Originally priced at Rs. 9,000, you can get it for just Rs. 5,999.





3. Cuckoo Multifunctional Electric Rice Cooker

This rice cooker by Cuckoo has a white outer body and a 2-litre non-stick pot. It has 13 pre-set options and an easy-to-navigate touch control panel. You can also customise your rice texture with three different options. The cooker has an auto-clean function and an excess drainage dish that makes the process of cleaning quite easy. Originally priced at Rs. 9,900, you can get it for just Rs. 6,990.





4. Panasonic Stainless Steel Automatic Cooker

Panasonic's rice cooker helps you make rice without any fuss. It has a 1-litre cooking capacity and comes with a cooking plate and anodized aluminium pan. This cooker helps you cook perfect rice while also saving on energy. Being a limited edition black model, you shouldn't delay grabbing your hands on it. Originally priced at Rs. 3,000, you can get it for just Rs. 1,777.





5. Agaro Imperial Electric Rice Cooker

This electric rice cooker by Agaro lets you cook up to 3.5 cups of rice. It has an advanced fuzzy logic multi-phased cooking control that ensures your rice comes out super soft and fluffy. It has eight pre-set cooking functions and a 3D heating technology for uniform cooking. Don't miss the opportunity to buy it and make your cooking easy. Originally priced at Rs. 7,990, you can now get it for just Rs. 3,880.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.