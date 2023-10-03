The festive season is here and so is the time to go on a shopping spree. Besides buying new clothes and jewellery, people also invest in various appliances to upgrade their home setup. Hence, the e-commerce giant Amazon is soon coming up with the 'Great Indian Festival' shopping extravaganza with lucrative deals and discounts on your favourite home and kitchen products. The sale starts on October 8, 2023, and for Prime members, you can start availing the deals a day ahead, on October 7 (midnight). Sounds exciting? It doesn't end here.





For all the shopping enthusiasts, Amazon has shared some kick-starter deals, where you can get various big appliances for huge discounts. In this article, we will take you through some of the best deals you can get on refrigerators. For more details, click here.

Get Refrigerators For Up To 36% Off - 4 Options For You:

1. Godrej Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer:

This single-door refrigerator has a 180-litre capacity and is suitable for a small to mid-sized family. It is economical, and stylish and comes with toughened glass shelves that hold things for up to 150 kg. Originally priced at Rs. 24,990, it is now priced at Rs. 15990.

2. Godrej Single Door Refrigerator:

This four-star refrigerator also comes with a 180-litre capacity. It also has a jumbo vegetable tray that has a 16.44 litre capacity and keeps all your greens fresh for a long. Originally priced at Rs. 19,500.00, it is now available for Rs. 14,990.





3. Hisense French Door Refrigerator:

This multi-door frost-free refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function that prevents ice-built up. It has a 192-litre capacity and comes with spill-proof toughened adjustable glass shelves for easy use. It also has a digital inverter compressor that is energy efficient and operates silently. Originally priced at Rs. 87,990, you will now get it for Rs. 58,990.





4. Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerator:

This single-door refrigerator comes with insulated capillary technology and has a capacity of 184 litres. It comes with 3-star energy efficiency and fast cooling technology. The refrigerator has a jumbo storage capacity and honeycomb lock to keep ingredients fresh for a long. Originally priced at Rs. 19,850, the product is now available for Rs. 13,970.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.