The month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival ends today (November 10, 2023) at midnight. This means you have the last chance to get all your essentials with great deals and discounts. Alongside, upon shopping with ICICI credit or debit cards, you can avail of an additional discount of 10% on your total bill. If you have been planning to upgrade your kitchen, then this article is just for you. We have curated a list of some high-end kitchenware options that you can get at discounted prices. Take a look.

Here're 5 Kitchen Appliance Options For You To Avail:

1. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

The dishwasher comes with eight-place setting capacity, accommodating up to 96 items, with each setting including a dinner plate, dessert plate, glass, soup bowl, tea cup with saucer, knife, spoons, and fork. It also features six wash programs and is suitable for all types of utensils in the Indian kitchen.





2. Bosch Serie Built-in oven:

This product features 3d hot-air technology that enables even heat distribution throughout the oven, allowing for perfect baking and roasting results on up to three levels simultaneously. It has a generous 66-litre capacity and is designed to seamlessly integrate into your kitchen cabinetry, providing a sleek and modern appearance. It also comes with multi-cooking levels and offers precise temperature control, ensuring that your dishes are cooked at the right temperature for optimal results.





3. Faber Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

The auto-clean kitchen chimney from Faber features a baffle filter and offers a generous size of 90 cm with a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m3/hr. it is controlled with touch and gesture, the chimney, and comes with special features like mood-light, auto clean alarm, and auto clean functionality.





4. Samsung Wi-Fi Enabled Side-by-Side Refrigerator:

This refrigerator features a convertible five-in-one mode for optimal storage customization, including normal mode, seasonal mode, extra fridge mode, vacation mode, and home-alone mode. It comes with a 653-litre capacity and a digital inverter compressor, ensuring automatic speed adjustment.





5. LG Convection Microwave Oven:

With a substantial 32-litre capacity, this microwave is well-suited for large families. It offers convection capabilities, allowing for versatile usage such as baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The brand provides tactile buttons for temperature/timer settings and durable jog dials for user-friendly operation. Alongside this, the microwave oven features 211 Indian auto-cook menu options.





