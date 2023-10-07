E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its shopping extravaganza, offering great deals and discounts on products across the website. The Amazon 'Great Indian Festival' begins today exclusively for Prime members and others can access all the deals from October 8, 2023. The event offers lucrative deals on various home and kitchen essentials that you need on a daily basis. Today, we will take you some of the best deals available on microwave ovens - you will get them all for up to 60% off. Alongside, you can also avail of other benefits including free one-day delivery, a 10% instant discount on shopping with SBI debit and credit cards, and more. Click here for details.

Get Microwave Ovens For Up To 60% Off - 4 Options For You:

1. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven:

A perfect appliance for a small family, it can be used to reheat, melt, and cook food. From reheating pizza to defrosting chicken and preparing a one-pot meal, you can do it all in this microwave oven. Originally priced at Rs. 8790, you can now get it for Rs. 6090.





2. Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven:

This appliance has a 23-litre capacity and works on eco more, significantly reducing energy consumption with the industry's lowest standby power. It also comes with browning plus function that will help you achieve the ideal texture and colour for your food, so it looks and tastes delicious. Originally priced at Rs. 11600, it is now available for Rs. 8490.





3. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven:

A perfect appliance for a large-sized family, you can use it for baking, along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It comes with a touch keypad that is sensitive to touch and easy to clean. It comes with programs including a weight defrost, rotisserie, grill mode, auto heat, delay start, steam clean, deodourise, and more. Originally priced at Rs. 19390, it is now available for Rs. 14990.





4. LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven:

This product comes with 401 auto-cook menus and recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Alongside, it also has charcoal convection that can be used for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Originally priced at Rs. 30990, it is now available for Rs. 19990.





