Whatever your delicacies and dishes be, a good serveware can amp up your meal experience in just no time. Pretty plates, bowls, glasses and other crockeries are as important as the food we eat. With vibrant colours, designs and durable material, a good serveware set never fails to uplift our mood and make the food look even tastier. So, if you are looking for some good quality serveware to buy online, we are here to help. We have handpicked some stylish serveware sets that will make plating of all your scrumptious meals a treat to the eyes while you save big on your purchase as well. You will get all these serveware for up to 60% off on Amazon, thanks to the ongoing Great Indian Festival.
Here's A List Of 5 Serveware Sets You Must Have:
|Product Name
|Price
|Borosil Vision Glass Set, 350 ml, Set of 6, Transparent
|Rs. 391
|Treo by Milton Conical Lemon Jug, 1250 ml
|Rs. 299
|KELVEE New Crystal-Clear Classic Glass Tea & Coffee Cup and Saucer
|Rs. 699
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Ceramic Dinner Set - 14 Pieces,White
|Rs. 4049
|Cello Tropical Lagoon Dazzle Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35-Pieces, Service for 6, White
|Rs. 1699
1. Borosil Vision Glass Set
Let's hit the list with this one. Made of borosilicate glass, these glasses can withstand temperatures of up to 350 degrees centigrade making it strong enough to be microwaved. Besides, these glasses are also non-porous, lightweight yet sturdy. Originally priced at Rs. 475, you can now get this set for just Rs. 391. So, hurry up! Grab the deal.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 391
- Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Glass
- Colour: Transparent
- Capacity: 350 Milliliters
2. Treo by Milton Conical Lemon Jug, 1250 ml
This jug has the capacity of storing 1250 ml of liquid, making it a perfect option for serving in parties and everyday use. Besides, it also has an ergonomic handle for comfortable handling and usage. Grab this sturdy and durable jug now at Rs. 299 only.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 299
- Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Glass
- Colour: Transparent
- Capacity: 1250 Milliliters
3. KELVEE New Crystal-Clear Classic Glass Tea & Coffee Cup
If you are a tea or coffee lover, a good cup set is a must-have. This set is made up of high quality lead-free glassware which is lightweight, durable, microwave safe and also refrigerator safe. You can use this set for a variety of drinks like cappuccino, black tea, espresso, hot chocolate, green tea and more. Get this now at just Rs. 699.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 699
- Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Glass
- Colour: Transparent
- Capacity: 210 Milliliters
4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Ceramic Dinner Set
Looking for a durable and beautiful dinner set? Here we have got you covered. Made by using 100% premium quality food grade ceramic, this set is durable and beautifully designed. Besides, it contains 14 pieces of utensils. Grab the whole set at 53% off for just Rs. 4049 from Amazon Sale 2021.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 4049
- Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Ceramic
- Colour: White
5. Cello Tropical Lagoon Dazzle Series Opal ware Dinner Set
This thermal resistant dinner set comes with vibrant designed utensils made with 100% vegetarian, bone ash free and green material. The elegant set is non-porous and perfect for everyday use and convenient upkeep. Get this now at Rs. 1699.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 1699
- Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Opalware
- Colour: White
Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.