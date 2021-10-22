Whatever your delicacies and dishes be, a good serveware can amp up your meal experience in just no time. Pretty plates, bowls, glasses and other crockeries are as important as the food we eat. With vibrant colours, designs and durable material, a good serveware set never fails to uplift our mood and make the food look even tastier. So, if you are looking for some good quality serveware to buy online, we are here to help. We have handpicked some stylish serveware sets that will make plating of all your scrumptious meals a treat to the eyes while you save big on your purchase as well. You will get all these serveware for up to 60% off on Amazon, thanks to the ongoing Great Indian Festival.

Here's A List Of 5 Serveware Sets You Must Have:

Product Name Price Borosil Vision Glass Set, 350 ml, Set of 6, Transparent Rs. 391 Treo by Milton Conical Lemon Jug, 1250 ml Rs. 299 KELVEE New Crystal-Clear Classic Glass Tea & Coffee Cup and Saucer Rs. 699 Amazon Brand - Solimo Ceramic Dinner Set - 14 Pieces,White Rs. 4049 Cello Tropical Lagoon Dazzle Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35-Pieces, Service for 6, White Rs. 1699

Let's hit the list with this one. Made of borosilicate glass, these glasses can withstand temperatures of up to 350 degrees centigrade making it strong enough to be microwaved. Besides, these glasses are also non-porous, lightweight yet sturdy. Originally priced at Rs. 475, you can now get this set for just Rs. 391. So, hurry up! Grab the deal.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 391

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

Capacity: 350 Milliliters

This jug has the capacity of storing 1250 ml of liquid, making it a perfect option for serving in parties and everyday use. Besides, it also has an ergonomic handle for comfortable handling and usage. Grab this sturdy and durable jug now at Rs. 299 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 299

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

Capacity: 1250 Milliliters

If you are a tea or coffee lover, a good cup set is a must-have. This set is made up of high quality lead-free glassware which is lightweight, durable, microwave safe and also refrigerator safe. You can use this set for a variety of drinks like cappuccino, black tea, espresso, hot chocolate, green tea and more. Get this now at just Rs. 699.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 699

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

Capacity: 210 Milliliters

Looking for a durable and beautiful dinner set? Here we have got you covered. Made by using 100% premium quality food grade ceramic, this set is durable and beautifully designed. Besides, it contains 14 pieces of utensils. Grab the whole set at 53% off for just Rs. 4049 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 4049

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Ceramic

Colour: White

This thermal resistant dinner set comes with vibrant designed utensils made with 100% vegetarian, bone ash free and green material. The elegant set is non-porous and perfect for everyday use and convenient upkeep. Get this now at Rs. 1699.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1699

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Opalware

Colour: White

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.