The festive season is here and so is the time to upgrade your homes and kitchens. Besides new clothes, we also love buying new appliances during this time of the year. This year, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, then we have some amazing deals for you. Amazon brings month-long Great Indian Festival that is offering great deals and discounts of kitchen gadgets and appliances. Besides, you will also be able to avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI options to make your buy a budget-friendly one. Considering this, we handpicked some kitchen appliances that you will be able to avail for up to 70% off. Take a look.

Here're 5 Kitchen Appliances For Up To 70% Off:

This refrigerator comes with auto-defrost option that helps prevent ice build-up. It has a 260-litre capacity and can hold up to 185-litre fresh foods in it. That's not all. It includes smart inverter compressor that is energy efficient, more durable and makes less noise. Originally priced at Rs. 33,190, you will now get this refrigerator at 25percent off - for Rs. 24,990.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 24,990

Rating: 4/5 (as per Amazon)

Brand: LG

Induction cooktop comes in handy and makes an ideal choice for a small-sized kitchen. It not only helps eliminate the use of fire (while cooking), but also accelerate the cooking process. We bring you this induction cooktop by Amazonbasics that comes with 6-stage power setting and a push button control. It also comes with 8 preset Indian options for cooking roti, rice and more. Originally priced at Rs. 3000, it is now available for Rs. 1259.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1,259

Rating: 4.2/5 (as per Amazon)

Brand: Amazonbasics

This cold press juicer by Kuvings is super easy to use and makes a convenient option for your daily need. It is a 3-in-1 appliance that works as cold press juicer, smoothie maker and sorbet/ice-cream maker. This appliance is detachable and helps extract 10% more juice than any other cold press juicer. It is now available for 56% off - for Rs. 15,990.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 15,990

Ratings: 4.6/5 (as per Amazon)

Brand: Kuvings

This water purifier by Eureka Forbes comes with active copper technology that provides goodness of copper in water. It also undergoes 6 stages of purification and has water storage capacity of up to 7-litre. This appliance also features UV e-boiling technology and ensureser that water is as safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. This water purifier, originally priced at Rs. 16,500, is now available for Rs. 10,499.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 10,499

Ratings: 4.2/5 (as per Amazon)

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Exchange the old mixer grinder in your kitchen with this new option by Prestige. It comes with three stainless steel jars - 1.5litre wet jar with blade, 1litre dry jar with blade and 300ml chutney jar with blade - and one transparent juicer jar. It also comes with ergonomically designed sturdy handles for easy usage. Originally priced at Rs. 6,195, it is now available at Rs. 2,699.





Specifications:





Price: Rs. 2,699





Ratings: 3.7/5 (as per Amazon)





Brand: Prestige







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.