If there is one question that remains constant in every household, then it is - 'What Should I cook'. Add a busy weekday or unpleasant weather to the equation and you've got yourself a loathsome cooking session. And haven't we all been there, done that? On those days all you want to do is thrown in all your veggies in the pan, stir a little and be done with it. However, if you think that cooking a dish as quickly as that can only be a fantasy, you've come just to the right place. Because, we dug out some recipes that are quick, easy and do not require much effort at all and these are the beloved Indian bhurji recipes.





Get yourself some paneer, eggs or even soya chunks for that matter - add onion and tomatoes, stir a little and that's it, your stellar lunch/dinner dish is done. Want some more ideas? Here is a list.

5 Easy Bhurji Recipes For Lunch Or Dinner:

1. Paneer Bhurji :

Paneer can sort almost all your meal requirements, and this time it fits just right as an easy dish that you can make on those lazy nights or busy afternoons. The classic paneer bhurji doesn't require much - toss paneer, jeera powder, dhaniya powder, amchur powder in the pan and it's done. You can even enjoy it without onions and garlic, read the recipe here.

Photo credits: NDTV BEEPS Try making this easy and delicious paneer bhurji

2. Amritsari Paneer Bhurji :

3. Spicy Soya Bhurji :

One of the easiest bhurji recipes out there, this spicy soya bhurji is a must-have in your favourite bhurji's list. Soak some soya granules, or roughly grate soya chunks, toss them in the pan with cumin, lots of chillies, spices and you are done. Pair it with roti, rice, or you may even use this as a sandwich filling. Here is the detailed recipe for you.

Soya bhurji is easy and delicious

4. Boiled egg anda bhurji :

5. Masala anda bhurji :

Masala anda bhurji is probably the most common bhurji recipes that we stick to for both comfort and flavour. It requires minimum ingredients and is quite easy to make even for beginners. Crack eggs on top of the spicy masala prepared with onions, tomatoes, ginger garlic and spices, stir a little and you're done. Click here for the simple recipe.

Photo credits: NDTV BEEPS Masala anda bhurji is an easy and simple dish

There you have it, make these easy recipes for a quick and fuss-free lunch or dinner the next time you are pressed on time. Let us know which one of these you liked the most in the comments below.