Highlights Apples are loaded with fibres

Apples are low on calories too

Apples are packed with several vitamins, antioxidants and minerals too

Here are the reasons why apple helps in weight loss

Apple's impressive fibre content makes it a favourite of nutritionists across the globe

Apple helps in digestion and detoxification

Apple is one of the most filling and nutritious fruits you can tuck into your diet plan.

Apples and chia makes for a healthy combo your belly sure to love

Apple walnut salad for weight loss

Apple's impressive fibre content makes it a favourite of nutritionists across the globe. A medium-sized apple contains about 4 grams of fibre, which can alone account for 16 percent of recommended fibre intake for women and 11% for men. It is specifically abundant in pectin fibre that helps lower the body's absorption of excess dietary fats. It also keeps you full for longer. Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "Fibre delays digestion, which helps you keep satiated and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening and sugar-laden foods. In the long run, this aids in weight loss." In addition to aiding digestion, the fibre also feeds the healthy gut bacteria, that in turn helps fasten your metabolism and facilitates weight control.Both green and red apples contain malic acid, which plays a fruitful role in digestion. Poor digestion may lead to weight gain. Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta explains. "Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly, moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly." Abundantly loaded in pectin fibre, the soluble fibre, draws water from your digestive tract and forms a gel, helping to slow digestion and pushing stool through your intestines smoothly, thereby aiding both digestion and weight loss.Apple is a negative calorie fruit. And by that we don't mean it contains no calorie. Apples contain very low calories, about 50 calories per 100 grams; which means you can have as much of the negative calorie fruit as you like without significant weight gain, and that's because digesting these foods takes up more calories than what they inherently contain. Hence, minimalising calorie addition.Apple is one of the most filling and nutritious fruits you can tuck into your diet plan. The fact that it is rich in water, makes it a healthy snack. You would be surprised to know that a medium sized apple contains about 85 percent water. Eating water-rich fruits induces satiety without much calorie intake. What also makes the fruit so filling is its rich fibre content.You can sneak them in your salads, blend them into healthy and lush smoothies or have them alone, there is no dearth of options to all that you can do to your humble apple. Here are some of our favourite healthy and weight loss friendly recipes that you can try-Easy-to-make and super quick, the delicious recipe needs just five minutes and three ingredients to spell magic. You can have it in the morning, or as an ideal evening snack.(Also Read: How To Make Apple Juice At Home? Juicy and crunchy apples teamed with the ever-so nutritious walnuts. It is healthy and delicious at the same time.(Also Read: Myths About Apple Cider Vinegar You Should Stop Believing! The all-time favourite apple crumble gets a healthy twist with the gluten free jowar. Make this delightful recipe at home with this easy-peasy recipe. So what are we waiting for? Time for the crunchy apples to raid the fruit baskets. Do share with us more apple recipes that are helping you cut down the bulge.