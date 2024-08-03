Who would believe that a dessert as luxurious and satisfying as bread pudding could be assembled in a mere fifteen minutes? This Arabic-inspired treat proves the fact that incredible flavour doesn't always require hours in the kitchen. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. Just a handful of pantry staples come together to create a dessert that is both comforting and indulgent. The rich, creamy custard, infused with the delicate sweetness of vanilla, soaks into the soft bread, creating a texture that is at once tender and satisfying.





The recipe for this unique dessert was shared on the Instagram page 'ohcheatday'. It looks so delicious that we can't wait to try it out.





Also Read: Quick Dessert Recipe: This Banana Pudding Will Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings In No Time

How To Make Arabic Bread Pudding I Quick Bread Pudding Recipe

To assemble this delectable pudding, begin by preparing a velvety custard base. A harmonious blend of milk, custard powder, and sugar is gently heated until thickened and then allowed to cool completely. While the custard cools, you can prepare the bread. Thick slices of milk or white bread are gently removed from their crusts and layered in a glass dish.

Once the custard has reached room temperature, it's time to build the pudding. Each layer of bread is generously soaked in the custard, creating a moist and flavorful foundation. To add an extra layer of richness, a whipped cream mixture is prepared by combining chilled milk cream, condensed milk, and a hint of vanilla essence. This luscious cream is then dolloped over the bread and custard layers, creating a decadent contrast in texture.

To elevate the dessert's visual appeal and add a delightful crunch, the pudding is finished with a scattering of chopped pistachios and almonds. A sprinkle of dried rose petals, if desired, imparts a subtle floral note. For an extra touch of warmth and spice, a dusting of cardamom powder can be added.

The assembled pudding is then refrigerated for at least four hours, allowing the flavours to meld and intensify. The result is a chilled, creamy dessert that is both refreshing and satisfying.

Also Read: How To Make Bread And Butter Pudding - A Classic Anglo-Indian Dessert







This Arabic bread pudding is not only incredibly easy to make but also incredibly versatile. Feel free to experiment with different flavours by incorporating a splash of rose water or orange blossom water into the custard. For a richer dessert, consider using brioche or challah bread. So, gather your ingredients, set aside a few minutes, and indulge in the simple pleasure of homemade dessert.





Tip: For an extra special touch, serve your bread pudding with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a scoop of ice cream.





Would you like to explore other quick and easy dessert recipes? Click here.





