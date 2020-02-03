Quick Dessert Recipe: This Banana Pudding Will Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings In No Time

Banana is sweet, creamy and mushy, making it perfect for a sweet dish.

Cravings can strike any time - uninvited, announced. And, if the cravings call for something sweet, it's difficult to fight it for too long. We love to end our meals with a dessert, especially after dinner. But, there may be times when you realise you have nothing at home to satisfy your sweet tooth. Making desserts may be a tedious task. After a long, tiring day at work, you really don't want to work again in the kitchen. So, what you need is a quick and easy recipe to help you whip up a mouth-watering dessert, which is worthy of giving a sweet ending to your meal. This simple yet delicious banana pudding might be the pick.





Banana is a year-round fruit that is sweet, creamy and mushy, making it perfect for a sweet dish. It is also immensely fulfilling so you won't have to be bothered about hunger cropping up again in the middle of the night. Banana is also an extremely healthy food - an instant energy booster packed with a well of nutrients. It is rich in fibre, calcium, potassium and many other nutrients that your body needs on a daily basis. All this gives us a good enough reason to make our dessert with the yummy and healthy banana that we would be only happy to gorge on.





Banana is a naturally sweet fruit and can be used to make a variety of desserts.





Banana Pudding Recipe:

Ingredients:





4 cups milk

2 eggs

4 bananas

1 tablespoons corn flour

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Half cup brown sugar or coconut sugar (you may use regular refined sugar if you want)

1 teaspoon vanilla essence



Method to prepare:





Step 1 - Peel and mash the bananas, and keep aside.

Step 2 - In a large bowl, combine corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt and sugar; and mix well.

Step 3 - Crack the eggs, and pour in the bowl, whisk again. When the egg is nicely mixed and there are no lumps, add milk and vanilla essence.

Step 4 - Cook the mixture for about eight to ten minutes. Check when the mixture thickens, turn off the gas.

Step 5 - Let the mixture come to room temperature. Then add the mashed bananas and refrigerate the pudding for at least two hours.





Make the pudding in the evening so that it is set by dinner time to be savoured. You and your family will love this simple and easy banana pudding for those days when you don't want heavy chocolate desserts at night.









