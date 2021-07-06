Craving sweet but don't have ingredients to make something elaborate and fancy? Fret not, we have got you covered here. We found a classic pudding recipe that gives our regular bread and butter a fancy makeover. That's right! Bread and butter pudding is a quintessential dish in British cuisine where a layer of bread and butter is baked with raisins and an egg custard layered on it. As per food experts, this bread-and-butter pudding was earlier referred to as white pot and often used bone marrow instead of butter. And breads were often replaced with rice in a white pot recipe. In fact, several modern versions of this classic dish see the inclusion of grapes, orange peels and more to add texture to the delicacy.





Today, bread and butter pudding is considered as one of the Anglo-Indian culinary treasures in our country. Bridget-White Kumar, one of India's best-known Anglo-Indian food experts and authors, explains that this pudding is a quintessential Anglo-Indian dessert that evolved from its humble beginnings in England (during the Middle ages) to a festive treat.





Considering its rich history and fame, we found a recipe that can help you prepare bread and butter pudding in just an hour. Let's take a look.

How To Make Bread And Butter Pudding | Easy Bread And Butter Pudding Recipe:

For this particular recipe we need - bread, butter, milk, sweetener, eggs, vanilla essence, nutmeg powder, cardamom powder and raisins.





First, mix sweetener within boiling milk. Then let it cool and add eggs, vanilla essence, nutmeg and cardamom powder in it and whisk well.





On the other hand, spread butter on the bread slices and place them on a baking dish, pour the whisked egg on it and finally sprinkle some raisins. Now, bake it in a preheated oven for half an hour. That's it. You can serve it hot or cold, as per your wish.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





Sounds easy, right? So, make it today and treat yourself to a yummy bread and butter pudding. Bon Appetit!