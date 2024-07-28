With its rich, creamy gravy and melt-in-your-mouth koftas, Malai kofta is one dish that holds a special place in the hearts of foodies across India. This delicious dish is often served on special occasions, and its luxurious taste leaves everyone asking for more. However, its typical method involves deep-fried koftas and heavy cream-based gravy, which makes it unhealthy and full of calories, especially if you are trying to lose weight. But what if we tell you that you can enjoy this classic dish more frequently and without the guilt? Yes, that is possible! Just make a few changes in your recipe and you are good to go! Wondering what they are? Here are 5 tips to make (irresistible) malai kofta healthier!





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips To Make Malai Kofta Healthier

1. Ditch The Regular Paneer

While we know paneer is a staple in malai kofta, it can be high in fat making it an unhealthy option. However, you can easily replace it with alternatives like tofu or make low-fat paneer at home with toned milk. These alternatives are rich in protein but low in calories and fat, making them excellent substitutes to add to your dish. Tofu, especially, absorbs the flavours of the spices and ensures that your koftas remain soft, flavourful and satisfying.

2. Add Vegetables

Yes, we know that malai kofta does not have veggies in it, but since you will be making a healthier version of it, befriend the vegetables. Give your regular koftas a nutritional boost by adding grated carrots, zucchini, and spinach that don't only enhance the flavour and texture of the koftas but also pack them with vitamins and fibre. This will also make your koftas more wholesome and balanced, making your eating experience guilt-free!

3. Air Fry The Koftas

Typically, the koftas are fried which adds to unnecessary calories and fat. Instead, try air frying to get a similar crisp without the hassle of cooking. Preheat your air fryer to 180°C and evenly spread out the kofta balls over it. Dab a little oil over them and air fry for 20 minutes. This will give you golden and crispy koftas without the need for excess oil.

Use low-fat Greek yoghurt to get creaminess in your malai kofta.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Make A Light Gravy

Malai Kofta is known for its rich and creamy gravy. However, this richness comes from heavy cream and milk which in combination can be extremely unhealthy and calorie-laden. For a light yet equally tasty alternative, use a yoghurt or tomato-based gravy. Greek yoghurt in particular adds a rich texture to the gravy while tomatoes add a tangy taste to it. If you want it to be creamy, add some cashew paste to the gravy. It can make your gravy creamy without adding excessive dairy fat.

5. Balance Your Meal

Balance is the key to eating healthy. Start by serving yourself a small portion of koftas and pair them with a generous serving of stir-fried vegetables or a crunchy salad. This won't just add nutrients to your overall meal but also ensure that you are not overindulging.





Remember, each tip will bring you closer to a healthier meal which would just be as delightful and delicious as your typical malai kofta!