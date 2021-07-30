Dinning in or out, there are some evergreen choices that never fail to satisfy our taste buds. And creamy malai items like the paneer malai kofta and murgh malai tikka are surely on top of that list. These malai-based recipes are the perfect combination of spicy chunks of meat or paneer tossed and cooked in the mellow creaminess that makes every single bite a heavenly experience. What makes them stand out is obviously the heaps of cream used for the gravy that gives the dish a unique and luxurious taste. So, if you are wondering how to spruce up your weekends or are just looking to have a lavish weekday dinner, quick snacks to the main course, there is a malai based dish for everyone out there.





To ease out the confusion, we bring for you a variety of malai based recipes that you can easily make at home and enjoy with friends and family. Read the recipes here:

1. Anda malai :

Anda malai is a creamy twist to the simple egg curry. All you require is some onion paste, cream, milk and your rich white gravy is ready, to enhance the look add a few kesar strands and this anda maial is ready to make heads turn. Read the recipe here.

A rich creamy take on a simple egg curry

2. Stuffed malai Kofta :

Why make a plain malai kofta when you can easily level up the dish by making stuffed malai kofta? This dish screams indulgence, potato and paneer kofta balls stuffed with dry fruits soaked in a creamy gravy, well do we need to say any more? Get cooking this right now, read the recipe here.





3. Murg Malaiwala :

This rich and flavourful chicken curry is sure to become one of the most loved and cooked recipes in your house. The unique recipe doesn't require a single drop of oil and it is cooked solely in the rich fat of malai and milk and trust us when we say that this chicken feels no less than a piece of heaven on our plates. Read the recipe here.





4. Murg malai tikka :

The quintessential North Indian snack, this chicken tikka is a must-have to elevate just about any feast. Chicken pieces coated in the goodness of cream and curd, slowly roasted in tandoor while the edges char and brown and brushed off with some butter; we would be lying if we said that this recipe is not making us salivate right now. Read about it here.

Malai tikka is a widely loved party snack

5. Chaman Methi Malai :





This unique vegetarian malai dish is loaded with creamy cashew pastes, the aromatic kasuri methi and paneer. Ditch the plain simple malai paneer curry and take your taste buds on a creamy adventure with this dish, read the recipe here.





6. Malai prawn curry :

When looking for malai recipes you are usually flooded with options of chicken and Paneer but if you want to take a slightly hatke route, try this easy and creamy prawn malai curry. This curry uses coconut milk and curd to make a thick rich gravy, toss in the marinated prawns and enjoy with a plate of fluffy hot rice. Read the recipe here.





7. Pista malai kulfi :

Much like a fulfilling meal, there is no better way to end this list than with a creamy dessert. This pista malai kulfi is a much easier take on a classic Indian dessert and will be ready in minutes. All you need to do is blend all the ingredients together with ice and enjoy this creamy gooey chilled dessert, read the recipe here.

Pista kulfi is a quick and refreshing dessert

There you go; all ready to cook up an exquisite meal, all you need to do is gear up and head to the kitchen. Which of these recipes can you not wait to try, let us know in the comments below?