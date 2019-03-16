Avocado Seeds Have Higher Antioxidant Activity Than The Pulp: Study

Avocado is one of the most popular fruits. The savoury and creamy fruit has earned its place among 'superfoods' of the world, for its many health benefits. The bright green fruit is said to be rich in antioxidants and healthy fats and is claimed to have multiple beauty benefits as well. Now a new study has indicated a potential benefit of avocado seeds, which are usually discarded. The study, conducted by researchers at the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), has said that even the seed of avocado may have anti-inflammatory properties. The study comes after the researchers decided to test the anti-inflammatory properties of the avocado seed extract that they had isolated and patented to be sold as a natural food colouring additive.





The results of the investigation were published in the open access journal Advances in Food Technology and Nutritional Sciences. The study was titled, "Anti-Inflammatory Properties of a Colored Avocado Seed Extract" and it looked into potential use of the bright orange liquid extracted from avocado seeds, which patented as a natural food dye. Talking about the premise of the study, the authors said in the report, "Chronic inflammation contributes to many diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis. Avocado seeds have been used ethnobotanically for their anti-inflammatory properties." If the researchers are able to substantiate their theory then the compound could be used in fighting cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.

The study authors have taken inspiraton from ancient use of avocado seeds for treating a number of ailments. They write: "Ethno-pharmacological studies of the Aztec and Maya cultures have reported the use of decoctions of avocado seeds for the treatment of mycotic and parasitic infections, diabetes, inflammation, and gastrointestinal irregularity. Our previous review highlights multiple potential applications of avocado seeds including anti-inflammatory effects." The researchers further say that avocado seeds contain a number of polyphenols and phytochemicals and the antioxidant content of the seed is even higher than that present in the pulp. "The seeds have also been reported to contain phytosterols, triterpenes, fatty acids, furanoic acids, and abscisic acid", wrote the researchers.







