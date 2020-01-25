Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Fruitful Evening' And Greasy Breakfast Proves He Is A Versatile Dieter Too! 

After seven consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to come back to silver screen with another issue-based film in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer has received rave reviews from people across the country, with many touting it to be the best trailer of the year already. Will Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan add to Ayushmann Khurrana's hit streak is yet to be seen, but the movie has definitely generated enough amount of interest. The National Award winning actor would be playing a homosexual character for the first time in his career. Khurrana has carved his own niche in the industry, and boasts of a loyal fandom too. Apart from his movies, the actor also manages to grab headlines for his off-beat sartorial sense and fabulous physique. The actor has confessed in many of his interviews that he is a hard-core foodie, but manages to strike a balance between his cravings and dieting. His recent Instagram stories are proof of the same.





On Friday evening, Ayushmann gave us a sneak-peek into his evening snacks. The 'Andhadhun' actor had quite a 'fruitful evening' with a bowl of pomegranate seeds, oranges, and papaya. On Saturday morning , Khurrana grabbed a hearty breakfast of parantha and butter on-the-go. In an Instagram video story shared by the actor, Ayushmann also seen crooning to 'Jaane dil me kabse hai tu' a popular song from the movie 'Mujh Se Dosti Karoge' while pointing towards his paratha. There, we saw you nod your head in agreement.

Ayushmann is famous for his versatile portrayals on screen, we are guessing he loves to mix and match a lot when it comes to his diet too.







