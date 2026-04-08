Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with immense joy, gratitude and togetherness, especially across North India. Families come together to offer prayers, dance to traditional music and share generous festive meals. No Baisakhi celebration feels complete without desserts that reflect warmth, abundance and tradition. From rich halwas to fragrant rice sweets, these timeless treats bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia. Preparing them at home also adds a deeply personal touch to the festivities. Here are some traditional desserts that make Baisakhi celebrations truly special.

When Is Baisakhi In 2026?

In 2026, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 14. The festival marks Mesha Sankranti, when the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign, signalling the start of the harvest season and the Punjabi solar New Year. While Baisakhi usually falls on April 13 or 14 each year, in 2026 the solar transition occurs on April 14, making it the main day of celebration across Punjab and North India.





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Traditional Baisakhi Desserts To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

1. Kada Prasad

Kada Prasad is a sacred wheat halwa prepared with equal parts of flour, ghee and sugar. Soft, rich and deeply comforting, it is traditionally served at gurudwaras and shared during auspicious occasions. Its simplicity is what makes it so special, allowing the flavour of roasted wheat and ghee to shine. Making it at home during Baisakhi adds a spiritual element to the celebration. Click here for the full recipe for Kada Prasad.

2. Pinni

Pinni is a classic Punjabi sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, jaggery or sugar and mixed nuts. Known for its energy-rich ingredients, it is often prepared in large batches during festivals. The dense texture and nutty flavour make it ideal for sharing with family and neighbours. It also keeps well, making it perfect for extended celebrations.

Click here for the full recipe for Pinni

3. Meethe Chawal

Meethe Chawal, or sweet saffron rice, is a vibrant dessert typically prepared for auspicious occasions. Lightly flavoured with cardamom and studded with dry fruits, it feels celebratory yet comforting. Its golden colour symbolises prosperity and joy, making it especially suited to Baisakhi. Served warm, it pairs beautifully with a festive lunch. Click here for the full recipe for Meethe Chawal

4. Phirni

Phirni is a creamy rice pudding made with ground rice, milk and sugar, traditionally served chilled. Its smooth texture and subtle flavour make it a refreshing end to a rich festive meal. Often garnished with nuts or saffron, it carries a sense of old-world elegance. Phirni is commonly prepared for celebrations and special family gatherings. Click here for the full recipe for Phirni.

5. Malpua

Malpua is a festive pancake-style dessert that is fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup. Crisp at the edges and soft inside, it is loved for its indulgent taste and aroma. Often served with rabdi or garnished with nuts, malpua is a popular choice for celebratory feasts. It adds a touch of decadence to Baisakhi tables. Click here for the full recipe for Malpua.





Also Read: Which Is The Oldest Dessert Of India?





These traditional desserts bring sweetness, warmth and tradition to Baisakhi celebrations, making the festival even more memorable.