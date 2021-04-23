Last year, most of us who were stuck at home due to the pandemic took solace in wearing our chef hat and cooking our favourite dishes. This year, we thought we must move past the Dalgona coffees and indulge in the richness of some good old chocolate cakes. Not only are cakes yummy to eat, but the process of baking can also be quite therapeutic. To make your task easier, we have curated a list of seven unique chocolate cake recipes that you can easily follow at home. From delectably rich options to a healthy version, this list has something for all of you.

The Eggless Chocolate Cake

If the vegetarians thought that you did not have an option, we have got you covered. The eggless chocolate cake is just as tasty as its regular counterpart and can be easily made at home. A moist and spongy chocolate cake can be made with just baking powder, flour, sugar, cocoa vanilla, curd and milk. Check out the recipe here.

Chocolate Mug Cake

If you are worried that an entire cake will hamper your fitness goal for the month, then we suggest, try your hand at the chocolate mug cake. As the name suggests, the cake is made in a mug. Simple, tasty and fussy, it is perfect for those of us looking for a quick dish to make for friends and family. Click here.

Aata Cake

The Aata cake is a good option for those who want to dig into a delicious chocolate cake without the egg. This easy homemade recipe made using flour can be elevated by adding dry fruits such as raisins and walnut either as toppings or as a filling. This recipe also uses jaggery, which is a good option for those staying away from white sugar. Find recipe here.

White Chocolate Cheesecake

For all ardent fans of cheesecake, we have something special. The white chocolate cheesecake is a yummy dish that is sure to win you some brownie points with the family and friends. Top the cake with a raspberry crush and add a winning touch to this special cake. Click here for recipe.

Ragi Chocolate Cake

We promised you a healthy option and here it is. The ragi chocolate cake is a healthy spin on the sinful chocolate cakes that we cannot touch on our diet. The ragi flour makes for a soft, moist cake. So now, even your diet cannot keep you away from baking. Find the recipe here.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

For those of us who are off gluten, here is an easy recipe that you can make at home. The cake is made primarily of dark chocolate and ground almonds. To add to the yumminess, you can also add a thick chocolate ganache over it. This recipe can be made even in a pressure cooker if you are missing the oven. Click here.

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

Love sour cream and chocolate? Now put the two together in this unique recipe that is perfect for all lovers of cake. The recipe will give you a moist chocolate cake with the goodness of sour cream. You can add some drama with a thick layer of rich buttery frosting. It is likely to be a huge hit with all the kids at home. Find recipe here.

Well, we can't wait to head to the kitchen and bake some goodies. Tell us what you are going to pick from the list.