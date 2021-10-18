Let's agree, spices are the magical ingredients that can instantly transform your regular dishes into delicacies with their extraordinary flavours and aroma. However, to enjoy them to the fullest, we need to store these spices well to lock moisture and keep them fresh and aromatic for long. This is why we need good quality spice jars that can help not only to store the masalas properly, but also to keep the kitchen organized. If you look around, you will notice a variety of spice jars with different designs, smart features and more.





Considering this, we have handpicked five best spice jars to make the job easy for you. And the best part is these jars are currently available on Amazon at discounted prices, thanks to the ongoing Great Indian Festival. So, what's stopping you? Let's get started with price, characteristics and offers available on spice jar sets. Take a look.

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Amazon Brand - Solimo Spice Jar, 200 ml, Set of 8, Black Rs. 229 2 STAR WORK - Glass Square Spice Jar with Black Sifter Two-Sided Sifter Cap Rs. 569 3 CLVJ Spice Jar Glass Container for Storage Salt & Pepper Rs. 469 4 YHK Glass (270 ML) Fancy Food Storage Containers Set Rs. 589 5 AZZOTE Airtight Container Jar Set For Kitchen Rs. 399

Here's A List Of 5 Best Spice Jar Sets To Buy For Your Kitchen:

Let's start the list with this one. This combo set by Amazon's brand- Solimo features 8 same sized spice containers that are made from high quality food grade Polypropylene plastic (Grade 5). Besides, these containers can store up to 200 ml, making them ideal for storing all kinds of spices like cloves, cardamom, turmeric, mustard, salt, etc. Grab this deal now at Rs. 229 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 229

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Transparent with black lids

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 200 ml

We have found another transparent combo set of spice jars for you. Made from clear lead-free glass and BPA-free lids, these jars include a sifter cap that contains small holes and big holes so that you can add the spices accordingly. Originally priced at Rs. 1599, you can buy the combo set of 12 durable spice jars from Amazon Sale 2021 at just Rs. 569.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 569

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Transparent with black lids

Material: Glass

Capacity: 120 ml

Made with high quality glass with transparent gloss and premium quality plastic lids, this combo set ensures durability. Besides, this set also features exclusive sift and pour shaker lids with air-tight caps that helps in keeping the spices and herbs fresh for long. Actually, priced at Rs. 899, you can now grab the deal at just Rs. 469.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 469

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Transparent with black lids

Material: Glass

Cute and compact, this set of 4 cylindrical shaped transparent jars come with durable air-tight wooden bamboo lids. Besides storing spices, you can store other things as well. For instance, coffee, pulses, sugar and more. Grab this combo set of spice jars at just Rs. 589.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 589

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Transparent with wooden lids

Material: Glass

Capacity: 270 Milliliters

Made of BPA-free Certified Food Grade Material, these jars are durable, hygienic and 100% safe. Besides, these jars come with a sleek transparent bottle body and wide mouth design, making them convenient and easy to use and store. Get this combo set of 6 jars at just Rs. 399. Hurry up, grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 399

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Colour: Transparent with blue caps

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 900 Milliliters

Pick these cute and compact spice jar sets to notch up your kitchen and cooking experience.

















