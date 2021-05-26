It's that time of the year when we chug gallons of juices and drinks to keep us hydrated. Nothing can beat these chilled thirst-quenchers on scorching summer days. We get an extensive variety of coolers everywhere - fresh juices, sherbat, lassi, chaas and more. While there're abundant options to satisfy every palate, today we're going to talk about panna. Typically, panna is a sweet and tangy drink with the goodness of spices and seasonal herbs blended with fresh fruits. Thanks to the mix of sweet and spicy ingredients, a glass of panna refreshes us in no time and leaves a strong aftertaste on the palate.

Summer Special: Here're 6 Panna Recipes For You:

1. Aam Panna:





Aam panna happens to have the most nods and why not. Packed with so many flavours, it includes everything summer-y in a glass. Sweet-sour-spicy - aam panna made with raw mango pulp is the ultimate cooler for all of us. Check out the recipe here





2. Bael Panna:





Bael or wood apple is popular for its multiple health benefits. The sweet-smelling fruit is packed with a number of nutrients, vitamins and fibre. Nothing less than a blessing for the gut, several Indians swear by this fruit to fight digestion-related issues. So why not make a smoothie with it? Try now.

3. Pineapple Panna:





Arguably one of the most popular summer fruits, pineapple is also used to make panna. While cake and custard assume flavour, pineapple lovers cannot resist a tall glass of panna made with raw pulp. Put some dices of pineapple in a mixing jar and add your preferred spices and herbs. Now, grind it and it's ready. Take a look.





4. Cranberry Panna:





You will love this one. Cranberry is one of the favourite fruits and can be enjoyed all year long. Load up on some refreshing cranberry panna this season and we bet it will leave you asking for more. Sweet and tangy, cranberry panna is made with cumin, elaichi, black salt and jaggery. Serve cold, top with chia seeds, soda and mint leaves. Here is the recipe.





5. Imli Panna:





This beverage is a unique one. Also known as imli ka amlana, this drink is a lip-smacking blend of tamarind, black salt, spices and mint leave mixed in chilled water. Absolutely delicious, this drink is a great way to cool off during a hot summer. Check out the recipe here.





6.Phalsa Panna:





Phalsa panna is a healthy cooler that you can slurp on all summer long. Phalsa (Grewia asiatica) is a fruit, almost blueberry size with a delicious flavour that is great for hydration and digestion. The tangy delight is nothing short of spectacular and can be enjoyed by diabetics too. Wanna try? Click here for the recipe.





So, are you ready to stir up some flavourful Indian drinks this summer? Which one would you try first? Let us know in the comments below.