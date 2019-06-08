Benefits Of Turmeric: 4 Ways To Include Turmeric Or Haldi In Your Summer Recipes

Turmeric has natural anti-inflammatory compounds

Summer is upon us and we have revamped our kitchen with all things summery and cooling. Sharbats, lassi, raita and cold salads have become regular features in our daily diet. At the same time there are some ingredients that have held on to their place in our kitchen pantry. Our beloved turmeric or haldi is one such spice that has remained a constant in our winter preparations and there are reasons aplenty why you should include it in your summer dishes too. The desi spice is a treasure trove of medicinal benefits.





Benefits Of Turmeric:

Turmeric has natural anti-inflammatory compounds that helps relieve pain and internal trauma. It is teeming with antioxidants that helps delay ageing, and boost skin health, heart health and immunity. It could also do wonders for your brain, cognitive abilities and also delay the onset of Alzheimer's. According to some studies it may also help manage diabetes. The curcumin present in turmeric is also known to rev up metabolism naturally, which can help boost weight loss.







Here Are Some Interesting Ways In Which You Can Use Turmeric In Your Summer Delicacies

1. Banana and Pineapple Turmeric Smoothie

Hydrating, nutritious and wholesome- smoothies can be a whole lot of things for a whole lot of people. For us, at this point, it is an ideal way to beat the heat. In a blender throw in some frozen sliced bananas, some frozen cut pineapples, some carrot juice, a pinch of lemon and a dash of ground turmeric. Give it a nice blend. Serve chilled. Your anti-oxidant rich turmeric smoothie is ready.

(Also Read: Weight Loss Drink: Drink Oats-Based Smoothies To Rev Up Your Metabolism)





Turmeric smoothies are hydrating, nutritious and wholesome

2. Turmeric Ice Pops

Let's admit it, ice pops or popsicles are one of the best things about summer. Turmeric ice pops are incredibly easy to make, the vibrant icy treats are also a hit with children. Freeze some nicely blended coconut milk, honey, ground turmeric and cinnamon and vanilla extract for a whole day with ice-cream sticks(you can easily find them in market). And your ice-cream pops are ready.





(Also Read: Summer Popsicles: 5 Ways You Can Use Summer Fruits To Make Your Own Popsicles)





Popsicles are one of the best things about summer

3. Turmeric Lemonade

Lemonades and summers share a unique love affair. Spruce up your chilled lemonade with some ground haldi, and a teaspoon of ginger. Instead of suhar you can go for maple syrup or raw honey. They would not only flavour your lemonade but also make it rich in antioxdiants.







4. Mint And Turmeric Chutney

Mint or pudine ki chutney is another summer staple we cannot get enough of. You can team it with rotis, parathas or rice, they are so refreshing each time. Here's how you can add make it healthier by adding the goodness of turmeric to it. See the recipe to get it right.







Got anymore interesting ways to load up on the golden spice this season? Write to us in the comments section below.















