There's something about a sushi that makes us fall for it time and again. We agree, it's an adapted taste -many might not like in the first go. But once you get a hang of it, there's no looking back. And over past few years, we have seen a significant increase in the number of sushi lovers across the country; this subsequently it increased the need of authentic sushi joints everywhere in India. Delhi, being the national capital and one popular hub of sushi lovers, also saw launch of several new joints serving sushi and other Japanese delicacies.





While exploring Japanese restaurants in Delhi, we came across Bento By En - a new Japanese food delivery joint in Delhi NCR, launched in collaboration of Delhi's popular Chinese chain Berco's and the Seinan Group from Japan. Looking at its menu, the first impression we got are simple, minimalist and classic to the core. Without confusing its patrons, the menu gives a sneak peek into the authentic Japanese food culture. This is why we get some of the classic Japanese dishes on the menu, which goes beyond sushi. While there's no denying the fact that sushi defines the Japanese food culture for most of us, but trust, it has much more to offer that will blow your mind with the flavours and aroma.





The menu evoked the foodies in us and we ordered for some of the yummiest dishes Japanese cuisine has to offer - chicken katsu curry, veg dimsum, pork gyoza, chilli chicken ramen, yaki tori chicken legs, chicken shumai, fiery shrimps, Japanese-style fried rice and of course, some yummy sushi rolls. And to end the meal on a sweet note, we got ourselves a honey chiffon cake and Japanese cheesecake.

stir fried veg ramen

Packaging And Delivery:

During the ongoing pandemic, safety and hygiene plays a significant role in all our lives. Bento by En delivered the food to us, keeping all the safety standards in mind, that too within given time. Besides, each of the dishes is packed in air-tight boxes, preventing excess moisture. This helps keep the food fresh for long.

California rolls with soy sauce.

Food:

Let's start with the sushis. We ordered for California roll, prawn tempura roll and spicy salmon - each of which was fresh and flavourful to the core. Then we moved to some dimsums and gyoza -veg spinach and waterchestnut dimsum and pork gyoza. While the veg dimsum was flavouful, the gyoza was juicy and aromatic.





The best of the appetisers we tried were yaki tori chicken legs - the chicken pieces were perfectly charred and juicy. What blew our mind was the ramen - the chilli chicken balls added of flavours to our palate.





Finally, the chicken katsu curry and fiery shrimps accompanied with fried rice (made with Japanese sticky rice) left us craving for more.





No meal seems complete without some sweets at the end. And this amazing meal could not have been completed without the perfectly baked honey chiffon cake and Japanese cheesecake.





The overall meal experience, while sitting at home, was perfect. And we suggest, get yourself some of these authentic Japanese delicacies for an in-house meal date with friends, family or the special one. Meshiagare (Japanese for Bon Appetit)!