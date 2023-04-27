Indian cuisine is known for its diversity, and one ingredient that is commonly found in Indian kitchens is besan (or gram flour). Besan is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make chilla, namkeen, pakoda, and kadhi. It can even be used as a substitute for wheat flour. Besides its uses in recipes, besan is also useful for binding and giving texture to food. Furthermore, those with gluten allergies can consume it without any issues. Did you know that gram flour can also help with weight loss? People who are trying to lose weight often prefer to include it in their diet due to its health benefits. Here are some besan recipes that can be a great addition to your weight loss diet.





Is Besan Good for Weight Loss?

Besan, also known as chickpea flour or gram flour, has numerous health benefits. It is high in protein and fibre because it is made from chana or chickpeas. Besan is low in calories, making it an excellent option for weight loss. Furthermore, it is very filling and keeps you full for longer periods of time, making it a great option for those trying to lose weight. So, without any further ado, take a look at these besan recipes.

5 Healthy Besan Recipes for Weight Loss:

1. Besan Chilla

Chilla is a popular breakfast dish that is loved by everyone. It is a savoury pancake made from gram flour batter mixed with vegetables and spices. You can also add paneer to make it a protein-rich breakfast. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dhokla

Dhokla is a famous Gujarati snack that is enjoyed by many. There are various versions of dhokla, but besan dhokla is the most popular. You can pair it with chutney or a steaming hot cup of tea. It is perfect for satisfying your cravings. Click here for the recipe.

3. Besan Toast

Besan toast is perfect for those mornings when you are in a hurry. Make a batter with gram flour and add some spices to it. Dip a slice of bread into the batter and roast it on a tawa. You can make it in under 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

4. Besan Roti

Roti is an essential part of an Indian thali, and there are various varieties of it. Besan roti is perfect for those who are trying to lose weight. Add some salt and ajwain to besan, mix it well, and make a dough with water. Make soft rotis from it. Click here for the recipe.





5. Gatte Ki Sabzi

A popular dish from Rajasthan, gatte ki sabzi requires gram flour, spices, and curd to make. Gatte are dumplings made from gram flour and are added to a thick spicy curd gravy. Pair it with roti or rice. Click here for the recipe.











Remember, moderation is key! Make sure you consult your dietitian before adding anything new to your weight loss diet. Now, make your weight loss diet meals exciting with these healthy besan recipes.