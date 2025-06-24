As the clock hits five in the evening, that familiar craving for chai returns like clockwork. But let us be honest - chai rarely feels complete on its own. It needs a crunchy companion to complete the ritual. Be it a plate of piping hot samosas, flaky khari biscuits, or spicy pakoras, tea-time snacks have a firm place in every Indian household. Yet after a long workday, preparing these treats can feel like too much effort. Not everyone is keen to fry something from scratch after back-to-back Zoom calls.





This is where modern convenience delivers-literally. Thanks to online food delivery platforms, your favourite Indian evening snacks can now arrive fresh and hot, just when you want them most.





From classic fried street food to cafe-style bites, here are some popular chai snacks you can order online - no kitchen, no mess.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Here Are 6 Chai Snacks You Can Order Online Without Cooking:

1. Samosa For That Classic Chai Moment:

No matter which city you are in, a samosa with chai never goes out of style. That crisp, golden pastry filled with spicy potato, green peas, or even paneer is the stuff of evening comfort. You will also find trending versions like cheese-corn or chicken keema samosas on most delivery apps. Just place an order from your trusted halwai or cloud kitchen, and enjoy them hot and crispy-without lifting a pan.

2. Cheese Corn Balls And Veg Cutlets For A Cafe-Style Crunch:

If your tea-time mood leans towards slightly fancy, go for cheese corn balls, veg cutlets, or jalapeno poppers. These cafe-style snacks are available at many fast-food joints and fusion restaurants, often with dipping sauces that pair surprisingly well with masala chai. Perfect for sharing, or just hoarding for yourself-we will not judge.

3. Kathi Rolls And Stuffed Kulchas For When You Are Really Hungry:

When a light snack is just not enough, think bigger. Kathi rolls stuffed with chicken, mutton, paneer, aloo, or mushroom are perfect to satisfy a serious craving. You can also order stuffed kulchas, bite-sized vada pav, or mini sliders for a more filling meal without turning on the gas.





4. Pakora, Bhajji, And Vada For Rainy Day Vibes:

There is nothing quite like biting into a hot onion pakora or green chilli bhajji while sipping chai as it pours outside. While homemade snacks have their charm, ordering from a reliable local vendor keeps things simple. Less effort, more vibes. Just remember to ask for those chutneys on the side.

5. Khakhra And Thepla For A No-Fuss, On-The-Go Nibble:

Gujarati staples like khakhra, methi thepla, and sev are more than just travel snacks-they are excellent tea-time companions. These come neatly packed and stay fresh for days, making them perfect for your office desk or handbag stash. Regional snack brands have made these options easily accessible via delivery apps.

6. Veg Puffs And Sandwiches For That Nostalgic Bite:

Remember those buttery toast sandwiches or veg puffs from college canteens? They are still around-and now they can come straight to your door. Many cafes and local bakeries offer comforting options like spicy veg puffs and masala toast. Add a non-veg version if you are in the mood. Either way, it is the perfect throwback to post-lecture hunger pangs-minus the queues.





So, the next time your 5 PM chai craving kicks in, do not overthink it. Open a food delivery app, tap your favourites, and turn your tea break into a mini feast. Chances are, your snacks will show up before your chai even cools.





