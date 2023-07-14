In India, no meal is complete without some achaar (pickle) on the side. Whether it's for lunch or dinner, we need this accompaniment with all our meals. The amount of flavour that achaar adds to any dish is what makes it so loved. Aam ka achaar, nimbu ka achaar, mirchi ka achaar, and amla achaar are some of the most popular ones. Now, we're not saying that we don't love them, but having them on a regular basis can become quite boring and monotonous, don't you think? You'll be surprised to know that there is a whole variety of achaars that you probably haven't ever heard of. It won't be a bad idea if we stepped out of our comfort zone a little and explored these unique achaars and gave them their due credit as well. Starting from the northern regions of the country and moving down South, let's begin our exploration of these lesser-known pickles.

Here Are 6 Lesser-Known Indian Pickles You Must Try:

1. Gandal Ka Achaar - Punjab

Gandal (mustard greens) ka achaar is a traditional Punjabi pickle. To make this achaar, the stalks of mustard greens are pickled right before the seeds are harvested for producing mustard oil. It is quite flavourful and can be paired with a variety of dishes.

2. Chana Methi Achaar - Gujarat

You must've had chana in a curry or sabzi, but have you ever had its pickle? This chana methi achaar may sound surprising to you, but it's actually quite popular in Gujarat. Made with chickpeas, methi (fenugreek), and various other spices, preserved with mustard oil, this unique achaar will surely delight your taste buds. If you happen to be in Gujarat, don't miss the opportunity to try this pickle.

3. Kolhapuri Thecha - Maharashtra

If you're a fan of spicy achaars, then this Maharashtrian Kolhapuri Thecha is definitely worth a try. It is made with Kolhapuri red chillies, which are known for their hot and fiery flavour. The addition of peanuts adds an interesting crunch to it. You can pair it with paratha, dal, or even rice; the choice is all yours. Once you try this achaar, it'll become your go-to favourite for times when you feel like adding a kick of spice to your meals. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Topa Kuler Achaar - West Bengal

Another lesser-known achaar you must try is Topa Kuler from West Bengal. This achaar is made using the kul (jujube) fruit and is somewhat like plum chutney. The berries are infused with jaggery and some spices, which give them a sweet and tangy flavour. It is a staple in Bengali households and is popularly made on the day of Saraswati Puja. Topa Kuler makes a great accompaniment to serve with rice and curries.

5. Banana Flower Pickle - Assam

Banana flower pickle hails from the state of Assam. As the name suggests, this achaar is made using the flowers of the banana plant, which are pickled with flavourful spices. Apart from being an absolute treat for the taste buds, it is also packed with several health benefits as it is rich in iron and calcium. So, if you want to try an achaar that combines both health and taste, you should definitely give this one a try.

6. Chemmeen Achaar - Kerala

If you're a non-vegetarian who enjoys meat even in pickles, look no further than this delicious Chemmeen Achaar from Kerala. The word 'chemmeen' translates to prawns in the local language, and is the main ingredient of this achaar. It is often served alongside steamed rice, curries, or flatbreads and will surely be a treat for all the prawn lovers out there. Go ahead and try it yourself now.

Now that you know about these unique achaars from across the country, it's time to experiment a little and treat your taste buds to something new. Give them a try and share your favourite achaar in the comments below.