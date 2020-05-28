Summer Diet: This Sweet-Tart Plum Chutney Is All You Need To Refresh Yourself During This Season

Highlights Plum is a rich source of antioxidants, which detoxifies our body

Let us admit it, tart is the taste of summer! From imli (tamarind) to kacchi kairi (raw mango), this season brings along several fruits and fruit-based dishes that keep us cool, hydrated and help to fight the scorching heat. Another such fruit is plum (also known as aloo bukhara in Hindi). This fruit is available in different sizes and colours and has a plethora of health benefits. According to 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishers, plum is a rich source of antioxidants, which detoxifies our body and boost metabolism. They also contain vitamin C, beta-carotene, potassium, chromium and several other minerals.





Health Benefits Of Aloo Bukhara:

The vitamin C-content of plums help in strengthening immunity and building the resistance power to fight infections and inflammations. Vitamin C also helps to boost skin-health and keeps it glowing and hydrated.





Plums are also considered good for eye-health due to its beta-carotene content. Beta-carotene helps our eyes to fight the extreme sunrays and protect them from the harmful effects of UV rays during the summer season.





Plums are also rich in fibre which not only keeps us full for longer time, but also promote better digestion.





Culinary Usage Of Aloo Bukhara:

Due to its sweet-tart taste, aloo bukhara can be included in our summer diet in various ways. From having it as is to making interesting summer coolers with it and to adding in curries, this fruit has several culinary usages.





Try this lip-smacking plum chutney at home. This chutney can be made with a few basic ingredients like sugar, salt, chilli powder, cinnamon, cloves and vinegar. It tastes the best with the red-coloured tangy plums. You can also store this chutney for days in an airtight container. You can enjoy this chutney as an accompaniment to your lunch menu. You can also have it with parathas in the morning. Click here for the recipe.





What are you waiting for? Get some aloo bukharas today and prepare this flavourful plum chutney at home. Happy summer!













