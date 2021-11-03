The festive season is upon us and we are celebrating string of festivals back-to-back. After celebrating Navratri, Karwa Chauth etc, we are now marking the festival of lights - Diwali (or Deepavali). It is a five-day affair that starts with Govatsa Dwadashi and culminates with Bhai Dooj. Also called Bhatra Dwitiya (or Bhathru Dwitiya), this festival commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. This festival has different names in different regions across the country. While it is called bhai dooj in the Northern part of the country, Bengalis refer to it as bhai phonta. In Odia it is called Bhai Jiuntia, and in Marathai/Gujarati this festival is referred to as Bhau Beej (or Bhav Bij). In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj 2021: When Is Bhatra Bwitiya 2021| Date And Time (Tithi):

Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar.





This year, Bhai Dooj falls on November 6, 2021 (Saturday).





Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:16 PM to 03:38 PM





Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on November 05, 2021





Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on November 06, 2021





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Bhai Dooj 2021: Significance Of Bhai Phonta And How It Is Celebrated:

As mentioned earlier, this festival marks the bond between brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' long, happy and prosperous lives by performing tika ceremony. And the brothers promise to protect their sisters from every hardship.

The siblings wake up early and observe fast until aarti and the tika ceremony. It is then followed by exchanging gifts and a lavish feast. Food plays a major role in the Bhai Dooj celebrations. An extensive lunch or dinner party is organized to make the day a delicious affair.





Considering this, we bring you some delicious recipes that you can prepare for your sibling during Bhai Dooj. Let's take a look.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Special: Here're 5 Classic Recipes For Bhai Dooj:

1. Peshawari Chapli Kebab

Kebabs make the perfect snack or starter at any grand feast. Isn't it? Minced meat, mixed with onion, ginger, garlic and a pool of spices - kebabs melt in mouth in just no time. We bring you an easy kebab recipe that can easily be made at home, with very basic ingredients. It's called chapli kebab. Click here for the recipe.

2. Aloo Paneer Kebab

A veg version of kebab, this yummy delicacy is made with aloo, paneer, onion and some basic spices. This soft and crumbly kebab not only makes a perfect appetizer at any dinner party, but also tastes great when paired with tea. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mutton Boti Masala

For the main course, how about going for mutton boti masala, Old Delhi-style! Juicy and succulent mutton chunks marinated in a pool of spices, this dish makes a perfect accompaniment with both rice and roti. Click here for recipe.

4. Veg Jaipuri

Veg Jaipuri is basically a curry made with a variety of seasonal vegetables, cashew nuts along with a pool of aromatic spices. It is rich, wholesome and goes perfectly well with some roti, naan, papad and achar by the side. Click here for recipe.

5. Rabri Malpua

No celebration seems complete without some dessert by the side. Here we have a sweet dish, where soft and fluffy malpua is served with delicious rabri over it. Click here for the recipe.

Prepare these delicacies today and make Bhai Dooj celebration a delicious affair. Let us know which dish you liked the most.