Indian Cooking Tips: This Super Easy Recipe Of Kolkata Biryani Screams Indulgence

Biryani is one of the most popular delicacies around India

If we were to make the list of most popular foods of India, Biryani would definitely be among one of the top contenders. In a list issued by a popular food delivery app, Biryani was the most ordered items in the year gone by, and that does not really come across as a shocker. Whenever we are in a mood for a feast fit for kings, we instantly think of Biryani. This rice dish suffused with aromatic spices and juicy meat could cheer us up, just about anytime and anywhere. It is said that Biryani has Middle-Eastern origins; it was brought to India somewhere in the medieval era. It was a hit among royal courts of Awadh. According to a popular legend, when Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was sent in exile, he travelled eastwards with a few of his trusted khansamas or cooks, who found refuge in Kolkata. These khansamas brought their recipes along with themselves; and in Kolkata, was born, the very special Kolkata Biryani, which is still seen as a close cousin of Awadhi Biryani.





Kolkata Biryani is not very spicy but has an appetising, mild-hot flavour. It also comprises potatoes and boiled eggs, something you would not find in any of the biryanis around the country. So, without further, here's a super easy and quick recipe of Kolkata Biryani by chef Vinod Saina, The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

Biryani is a meat and rice-based dish





How To Make Kolkata Briyani | Kolkata Biryani Recipe:





Ingredients:





Desi ghee 150 gms

Jeera 2 gms

Basmati Rice 400 gms

Dal chini 2 gms

Green cardamom 1gms

Cloves 1 gms

Tez patta 1gms

Onions 400gms

Ginger 20 gms

Green Chili 20 gms

Coriander Fresh 20 gms

Potatoes 200 gms

Yogurt 200 gms

Chicken 400 gms

Chicken 200 ml

Garam masala 2 gms

Laal mirch 1 gms

Turmeric powder 1 gms

Salt As per taste

Method:

1. Soak the rice about 20 minutes in freshwater.

2. Take a thick bottom pan and put clarified butter, cumin and whole spices.

3. Sautee it a few minutes until it is golden in colour.

4. Add sliced onions, chicken and cook till it is half cooked, add beaten yogurt to this preparation.

5. Add ginger, green chilli, stock and then soaked rice and diced potatoes.

6. Add Bengali garam masala, degi mirch and salt to taste, cover it around 5-8 minutes.

7. Once cooked well put fresh coriander and serve hot and moist with raita.









