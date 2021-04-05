Goa has so much more to offer beyond the happening parties and pristine beachscape. The region is home to a wide variety of unique dishes that leave enough room for exploration. We feel, not much has been spoken about the exquisite Goan cuisine beyond Vindaloo and Bebinca. We agree that pork, mutton or chicken vindaloo are significant dishes of Goa, but it also can't be denied that Goan cuisine has so much more to offer. If you look into the history, the Goan palate is a bit of a mishmash. While it takes the spices and ingredients from coastal cuisine, the Portuguese colony has left behind several classic recipes that were tweaked and moulded into Goan cuisine. These varied influences make Goan cuisine rich, unique and extensive.

If you want to understand the influence both Indian and Western culture in Goan cuisine, we suggest, try out bolo de rulao. In Portuguese 'bolo' stands for cake. Also called Batica, it is basically a Goan cake, made with semolina (sooji) and coconut. In a quintessential Goan household, this cake spongy, soft cake is prepared to pair with tea or coffee. The spongy texture of cake along with the crunch of the coconut makes the sweet treat an irresistible one! It is also extensively prepared for the Christmas celebrations. You can also try making this delicious cake at home and make it your time-time buddy.

How To Make Bolo de Rulao:

All you need for making this dish are sooji, butter, eggs, coconut, baking powder and salt. You can also use rose or almond essence to make it yet more flavourful. First prepare a thick batter with all these ingredients and then bake. Add some milk to the batter if it turns thick. But before baking, transfer the batter in a round cake tin and refrigerate overnight. Then put it in a pre-heated oven and bake till it turns brown. The baking process takes 35 minutes.

Here's the step-by-step recipe for you. Click here. Bake it today and enjoy with a hot cup of tea.