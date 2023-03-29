Andhra Pradesh, like many other states in India, is known for its regional spices. Common herbs and spices such as ginger, coriander seeds, and turmeric are used in almost all recipes. However, Andhra Pradesh is also renowned for its special Guntur chillies. These chillies are named after the town of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where they are grown. In addition, people in Andhra Pradesh prepare a special style of idli called Gunter Idli, which is coated in a red powder known as Guntur masala.

How To Prepare Guntur Masala At Home?

You can easily make this masala at home Photo Credit: istock

To prepare the Guntur masala at home, you will need red chilis, chana dal, tur dal, and urad dal. Dry roast these ingredients with coriander seeds, peanuts, sesame seeds, pepper, hing, cumin seeds, and tamarind, and then grind them into a fine powder. Store the dry powder in a glass jar in a dry place for later use.

What Can You Serve With Guntur Idli?

Have it with fresh coconut chutney. Photo Credit: istock

Guntur idlis are bursting with flavours and spices, making it ideal to pair them with cooling foods like plain curd, vegetable raita, and buttermilk, or simply enjoy them as they are. If you prefer, you can also have them with ketchup for breakfast or an evening snack. However, the traditional way to serve Guntur idlis is with fresh homemade coconut chutney. If you are looking for an easy coconut recipe, click here.

How To Make Guntur Idli:

To make Andhara-style Guntur idli, you either make plain rice idli batter or sooji idli batter. You can also use your leftover idlis and turn them into flavourful Guntur idlis. All you need do is pan fry the steamed idlis in ghee and season it with the guntur powder. Cook it till the idlis are nicely covered in the masala.





Click here for the full recipe, and enjoy this delicious dish on a rainy day with a warm cup of tea or coffee.