Paneer is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a wide range of dishes. As a great source of protein, it's a favourite in many Indian households. From snacks to curries, paneer-based recipes never fail to impress with their delicious taste. While dishes like Palak Paneer, Matar Paneer, and Shahi Paneer are already quite popular, if you're looking for something new, you must try this quick and easy Dahi Paneer recipe. It's spicy, tangy, and incredibly flavourful-ready in just a few minutes!

How Is It Different from Other Paneer Curries?

Typically, paneer curries are made with an onion-tomato base, where paneer is cooked in a rich gravy. However, this recipe skips the tomatoes entirely. Instead, paneer cubes are marinated and cooked in a flavourful curd-based sauce, with spices and a touch of cashew paste for richness. You can prepare this dish in just 15-20 minutes, making it perfect for weeknight dinners or even a small gathering. Serve it hot with Laccha Paratha or Tandoori Roti.





Ingredients





250 grams paneer





1 cup curd (whisked)





1 tsp roasted gram flour





8-10 cashews (made into a paste)





1 tsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp turmeric





1 tsp chilli garlic paste





1/2 tsp ginger garlic paste





2 onions, finely chopped





1 tbsp roasted kasuri methi





1 tbsp coriander powder





1 tsp garam masala





Salt to taste





2 tbsp oil





Whole spices:





1 bay leaf





2 green cardamoms





5-6 black peppercorns





2 whole green chillies





1/2 tsp cumin seeds





How to Make Chatpata Dahi Paneer

Step 1:





Wash and cut the paneer into cubes. In a bowl, mix gram flour, oil, kasuri methi, and chilli garlic paste. Add the paneer cubes and coat them well.





Step 2:





Heat a little oil in a pan and shallow fry the marinated paneer until lightly golden. Remove and keep aside.





Step 3:





In the same pan, heat some more oil. Add bay leaf, cardamom, cumin seeds, green chillies, and black pepper. Sauté lightly. Add chopped onions and cook for 2 minutes. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté well.





Step 4:





Add red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and coriander powder. Cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cashew paste. Add a little water if needed. Then, add the whisked curd, mix well, cover, and cook for another 2 minutes.





Step 5:





Add the fried paneer cubes to the curry. Mix gently. Add water as required, along with chopped green chillies, kasuri methi, and fresh coriander. Cover and cook for 2 more minutes. Finally, sprinkle garam masala and turn off the heat.





Your hot and spicy Dahi Paneer is ready!





Serve it with roti, naan, or paratha-and watch everyone ask for seconds!