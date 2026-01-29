Paneer dishes have a way of comforting us, whether it is the richness of shahi paneer, the homely charm of paneer bhurji or the everyday ease of a simple paneer stir fry. They are all wonderful in their own right, yet eating the same flavours on repeat can make even our favourites feel a little routine. Recently, we came across a recipe that instantly stood out, offering a completely different take while still keeping paneer at the centre. It is bold, aromatic and brings a burst of flavour that breaks away from the usual North Indian profiles we so often rely on. If you have been craving a fresh change in your paneer rotation, this Kerala pepper paneer fry might be exactly what you need. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @bhukkadintown.





What Makes Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry Different From Regular Paneer Fry?

Kerala pepper paneer fry stands out because of its distinct use of freshly crushed black pepper, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and coconut-based flavours common in Kerala cooking. Unlike regular paneer fry, which may rely more on North Indian spices like garam masala or cumin, this version leans on pepper heat, a tempered spice mix, and aromas from curry leaves.

Is Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry Healthy?

Yes, it can be a healthy dish when made with minimal oil. Paneer provides high-quality protein and calcium, while black pepper aids digestion and may help boost metabolism. The addition of curry leaves, ginger and garlic also brings antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. The dish is naturally low-carb, making it suitable for weight-management or high-protein diets.

What To Serve With Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry?

Kerala pepper paneer fry pairs well with steamed rice, jeera rice, malabar parotta, appam, or phulka rotis. You can also serve it as a starter with a simple onion salad, lemon wedges, or a cooling curd dip to balance the peppery heat.

How Spicy Is Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry Compared To Other Paneer Dishes?

The dish is moderately spicy, not because of red chilli but due to the bite of freshly crushed black pepper. It offers warmth and depth rather than sharp heat, making it more aromatic than fiery. The spice level can be easily adjusted by reducing or increasing the pepper.

How To Make Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry | Paneer Fry Recipe

Start by marinating the paneer cubes with crushed black pepper, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, lemon juice and a little oil. Mix gently so the cubes stay intact, then let the mixture rest for 10 minutes. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add the marinated paneer. Shallow-fry on medium-high heat until the edges turn golden, then remove and set aside. In another pan, heat ghee or oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, garlic cloves, ginger, sliced onions and tomatoes (if using). Saute everything until the onions soften and turn golden brown. Add crushed pepper, coriander powder, fennel powder and a little salt. Cook for 30-40 seconds to release the flavours. Add the fried paneer back into the pan and toss well. Finish with extra curry leaves, a drizzle of ghee and more crushed pepper. Cook on high heat for a minute, then serve hot and enjoy!

Simple to make and full of flavour, Kerala Pepper Paneer Fry is an easy way to add a South Indian twist to your everyday meals.