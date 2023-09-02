'Dal-chawal' on a weekend - we bet, many of you are already making faces! We understand that the weekend calls for a treat but trust us, if you hold tight and stay back, then you are in for a surprise! This weekend, we are sharing a recipe that will give your monotonous dal-chawal a unique makeover. Fret not, we won't make you spend hours in the kitchen, as we know that you want to relax and unwind after a hectic week. Hence, the recipe we've got for you is simple, yet has a royal touch to it - it is called darbari dal.

About Darbari Dal: Where Did The Dish Get Its Name From:

As per multiple reports, darbari dal finds its roots in a Mughal kitchen and we can totally get a hint from the very name of the dish. For the unversed, 'darbar' in Hindi means King's court. As per legends, this dal was a part of the meal spread, organised at the Mughal courts. This dal sees a dominant note of ginger, garlic, and some spices that add to its richness. You can pair it both with rice and roti to make for a wholesome meal.

Is Darbari Dal Healthy?

A quintessential darbari dal is made with a mix of masoor and toor dal (some just use masoor dal instead) - each of which contains a good amount of nutrients including protein, fibre, minerals, and many other necessary nutrients. Besides being delicious, this dal also makes for a perfect option to add to your healthy diet regime.

What makes it healthier is the inclusion of dahi for thickness and rich colour. Alongside, dahi also makes the dish probiotic-rich and easy to digest.

How To Make Darbari Dal | Mughlai Darbari Dal Recipe:

The recipe is super simple! Start with boiling a mix of toor and masoor dal with a pinch of salt and turmeric. In a kadhai, heat ghee and add ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices like coriander, cumin, red chilli, and salt and saute until the masala leaves some oil. To it, add the dal, and some dahi, and adjust salt and sugar accordingly. You can also replace dahi with cream for extra glossiness. Finally, when it gets done, garnish with kasuri methi, and coriander leaves and serve hot, with a dollop of ghee on the top.

Already slurping? So, without further ado, get hold of the ingredients and make yourself a delicious portion of darbari dal. Click here for the detailed recipe.