Got Only Bread And Cheese To Put Together Sunday Breakfast? Here's What You Can Do!

Sunday breakfast or brunches are usually an indulgent affair

After a week full of working and straining your muscles, it is natural to look forward to that one weekly off. For most people it is a Sunday, and many people like to indulge on Sundays, after all it is that one day where you find everyone at home and spend some quality time, while chomping on your favourite food. Sunday breakfast or brunches are, more often than not, so decadent and wholesome, that one would be a tad disappointed if he or she were to find a banal breakfast on the table. If you think your pantry is not particularly that loaded this weekend, and you have to make do with basic bread and cheese- we have some ideas that could be of help.





Crispy, deep-fried bread slices piled on with a creamy chili cheese batter. This recipe is a winner in any breakfast spread. A hit among both kids and adults alike, this lip-smacking treat should be consumed in moderation.





French toast is one of our ultimate comfort foods, and we are always up for quirky variants. This easy-peasy recipe requires only handful if basic ingredients like bread, eggs, cheese and common spices, and is super quick to prepare too!

Let's face it. What is the first thing you would do with a stack of bread and block of cheese- yes, you guessed it. Make a sandwich right? While you are at it, why not make a good one with delish additions like black pepper powder, green chillies, coriander leaves and butter. Make sure you are not stingy with cheese, grill it to perfection and dig in!







4. Bread Poha

Tiny chunks of bread tossed up in goodness of red chilly powder, green chillies, curry leaves, mustard seeds and peanuts. Once you have shallow-fried your poha well with all the herbs and spices, add some grated cheese on top, give it a good mix and serves.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how you enjoyed your weekend in the comments below!













