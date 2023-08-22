There's something magical about tea - the way it warms you from the inside out, soothing both your body and soul. Tea addicts proudly call themselves so, because there is no shame in falling in love with caffeine. Tea is all we need to wake up and make up our day. The simple brew of tea leaves, water, milk (or not) and sweetener (or not) takes a few minutes to give us the pour of joy. But what if we told you that you can take your tea experience to a whole new level? While there are several options to explore, we want to introduce you to some of our favourite ingredients that not only enhance the flavour of our tea but also bring a burst of health benefits along for the ride.

Here Are 9 Ingredients You Can Add To Your Tea:

1. Fresh Ginger - For That Zingy Taste

Kickstart your tea journey with a zingy twist! Grate a little fresh ginger into your cup and let it infuse. Not only does ginger add a delightful spiciness, but it also adds health-benefiting properties to it. Click here to find out the various health benefits of ginger tea and how to make it perfectly.

2. Honey - The Healthier Sweetener

Sweeten the deal with a drizzle of honey instead of refined sugar since is not so good for your health. Not only does honey add natural sweetness, but honey also contains antioxidants and antibacterial properties. Opt for raw, unfiltered honey to maximize its benefits. Your taste buds and immune system will both thank you.

3. Lemon Zest - Enjoy The Citrusy Elixir

A touch of citrus can brighten up any tea. Add a pinch of lemon zest to your cup for a refreshing twist. Lemon is loaded with vitamin C, which supports your immune system and adds a zesty kick that awakens your senses. But if you suffer from indigestion, reconsider adding lemon to your tea. Here's why.

4. Cinnamon - For That Extra Kick Of Flavour

Transform your tea into a cosy embrace with cinnamon powder Not only does it infuse a comforting aroma, but cinnamon also helps regulate blood sugar levels and has anti-inflammatory properties. It's like a warm blanket for your taste buds and your health. Click here for our recipe for cinnamon tea.

5. Mint Leaves - Freshen Up Your Cuppa

Looking for a burst of freshness? Add a handful of fresh mint leaves to your tea. Mint aids digestion, soothes headaches, and leaves you feeling revitalized. It's a spa day for your tea cup! Here is a recipe for mint tea you can try.

6. Turmeric Powder - The Golden Goodness

Step aside golden milk, here comes golden tea! A pinch of turmeric powder adds a beautiful hue and a heap of benefits. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. And it makes your beverage taste better too. Click here for the recipe for turmeric milk tea.

7. Orange Peel - They Are The Game-Changers!

Enjoy oranges, but don't discard those orange peels. Dry and crush them to add a hint of citrusy aroma and flavour. Orange peel contains essential oils that can lift your mood and add a touch of sunshine to even the gloomiest of days.

8. Chamomile Flowers - The Bedtime Favourite

End your day on a soothing note with chamomile flowers. Infuse them into your tea for a calming, floral flavour. Chamomile is famous for its relaxation-inducing properties, making it the perfect bedtime companion after a long day. Check out our easy recipe for chamomile tea.

9. Cardamom - Because Elaichi Flavour Never Fails To Impress

Spice up your chai with cardamom pods. Crush a few pods to release their fragrant aroma and add a unique depth of flavour to your tea. Cardamom is known to aid digestion, boost metabolism, and even freshen your breath - a triple threat! Here's our recipe to make cardamom tea.





So, there you have it - 9 incredible ingredients that can transform your daily tea ritual into a flavour-packed journey of wellness.