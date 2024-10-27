Broccoli, a nutritional powerhouse, is often overlooked due to its bland taste. It's especially difficult to make kids eat it without resistance. However, with a little creativity, you can transform this green vegetable into a delicious and healthy snack. Broccoli veggie kebabs are a perfect example of how to make broccoli appealing to kids and adults alike. The broccoli recipe is easy to make, gets done in just 20 minutes and tastes yummy. This recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'somewhatchef'.





Why Broccoli is Good for You And Your Kids:

Broccoli is packed with essential nutrients that offer numerous health benefits. Here are some of the reasons why you should incorporate broccoli into your diet:

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as minerals like potassium and iron.

Antioxidant Powerhouse: Broccoli contains antioxidants that help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Boosts Immunity: The vitamin C in broccoli helps boost the immune system, protecting you from infections.

Promotes Heart Health: The fibre and antioxidants in broccoli can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

How to Make Broccoli Veggie Kebabs I Broccoli Kebabs Recipe:

Blanch the Broccoli: Blanch the broccoli florets in boiling water for a few minutes. This will soften them and make them easier to blend. Prepare the Mixture: Blend the blanched broccoli into a smooth paste. Add the paneer, besan, salt, and maggi masala to the broccoli paste and mix well. Shape the Kebabs: Shape the mixture into small, round kebabs. Cook the Kebabs: You can either shallow fry the kebabs in oil or grill them. Grilling is a healthier option and adds a smoky flavour to the kebabs.

Watch the complete recipe video here:







Serve these delicious kebabs with your favourite dipping sauce, such as mint chutney or tomato ketchup. You can also enjoy them as a side dish with your main course.





Tips for Making the Best Broccoli Veggie Kebabs:

Don't overcook the broccoli: Overcooking can make the broccoli mushy.

Use good quality paneer: Good quality paneer will add to the flavour and texture of the broccoli recipes.

Experiment with Spices: You can add other spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, or red chilli powder to the mixture to customize the flavour.

Serve Hot: Serve the kebabs hot to enjoy the best flavour and texture.





Give these broccoli veggie kebabs a try and let us know what you think!