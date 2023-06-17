Weekend indulgence is usually associated with junk foods but it does not have to be so. There are many ways you can churn out delicious foods that are healthy and tasty at the same time. Take this bruschetta, for instance. The bruschetta recipe that we found is all things fresh, tasty and healthy. Bruschetta is one of the most enticing appetisers that look great and taste even better. The popular Italian dish is usually made with toasted bread topped with olive oil, tomatoes, garlic and basil leaves. Chef Anahita Dhondy Bhandari shared the recipe for summer-special bruschetta on her Instagram handle. It looks summery and the fact that it is healthier makes it a must-try.





"As the sun shines high in the sky, this refreshing appetiser captures the essence of the season with its vibrant colours and fresh flavours. Imagine sinking your teeth into a crispy baguette, topped with ripe, juicy tomatoes, aromatic herbs, and a hint of garlic. This recipe offers a delightful crunch followed by a burst of tangy sweetness with herb-infused goodness," this is how the chef described the dish. Are you excited to see how it is made? Let's take a look:

How To Make Healthy Bruchetta I Easy Bruschetta Recipe:

Take sourdough and slice it. Rub olive oil and then a garlic clove on top of the bread. Then put the tomato and cucumber salad over it, which is flavoured with basil leaves, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. In the end, spread some feta cheese all over it and you're done.





Wasn't that super easy?





Chef Anahita Dhondy also shared, "Basil is a classic choice and pairs beautifully with tomatoes, but feel free to experiment with other herbs like oregano, Whether enjoyed as a light lunch, a flavorful appetizer, or anytime as a snack... this is perfect for the weather."





Well, we agree!