Between lunch and dinner, there's a long gap. By evening, we tend to feel the hunger pangs. At times, we frantically search for some delicious snacks to munch on. Relatable? But there's one problem. We tend to go lazy when we are hungry, so trying to cook an elaborate meal is out of the question. We want something that is delicious, nutritious and quickly prepared. What if there's a way to prepare a snack in a jiffy that is nutritious and does not eat up your time? A healthy evening snack has a direct reflection on our health as well as mood. Yet we often don't give it the respect or importance it deserves. It's either because we are pressed for time or lazy to prepare it. Both of these are acceptable excuses. But if you have some leftover bread at home, you are sorted. You can turn the bread into a meaningful snack for the evening. Pair them with a cup of tea or coffee to enrich the experience.

Here Are 7 Snack Options Made With Leftover Bread:

These bread rolls are one of the most popular evening snacks across India. They are healthy and delicious.

Coming from the Maharashtrian kitchen, this recipe has gained popularity across the country. Poha and slices of bread are mixed with a variety of spices. It can be had for breakfast as well.

The presence of several vegetables like beans, bottle gourd, cauliflower etc make this recipe a healthy and tasty snack.





Bread can make for some truly delicious cutlet recipes.

This twisted version of dahi vada is made using bread crumbs and cottage cheese. You must try this innovative recipe.

It's the most preferred bread snack. Serve it with a cup of chai, the crispy snack is a spicy invitation to munch on.

A sweet dish that gives instant energy when the evening looks determined to prolong the day. This Mughlai cuisine is easy to make at home.





A royal dessert that can be indulged in anytime, Shahi Tukda tastes best with bread.

It's a creative way to pair leftover bread and leftover chana to make a delicious chat with some dressing. It's loved by all age groups, especially children.