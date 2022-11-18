We just love the variety Indian cuisine offers. Every region has a wide range of recipes to explore. Take the southern part of India for instance. If you explore South Indian cuisine, you will find, every sub-region has something unique to offer. In fact, what fascinates us the most is the fact that flavours in Tamil Nadu vary from that in Karnataka. Again, Kerala food culture has a new variety of food to offer. A humble bowl of sambar too sees differences in each sub-region. Hence, it won't be an exaggeration to say that South Indian cuisine leaves us spoilt for choices. While some of the dishes have gained popularity across the globe, some have room to explore. One such dish remains kootu.





According to Food Wizard Ashwin Rajagopalan, "Kootu is a dish that falls right into the classic definition of semi-gravy. It's not quite like sambar, nor like any stir-friend vegetables or poriyal and thoran of Kerala." He further explains that kootu takes its name from the Tamil word 'add', which describes the blending of dal and vegetables. You will find kootu holding a constant position at any celebratory meal (served on banana leaves) in Southern India.





You will find different types of kootu preparations across India. Here we bring you cabbage kootu recipe that is easy to make and helps you put together a wholesome and healthy meal. For the unversed, cabbage kootu is traditionally referred to as muttaikose kootu. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Cabbage recipes are plenty, but this one is a class apart. Photo: iStock

Cabbage Kootu Recipe: How To Make Muttaikose Kootu:

Soak dal and cook for some time until it gets half cooked. To it, add chopped cabbage, curry leaves and haldi. Mix everything and boil. In a blender, add cumin, coconut and chilli and blend into smooth paste. Add that paste in the mixture, with some salt and water. Cover and cook until the coconut turn soft. Now, prepare a tadka with oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, hing and dry red chilli. Add the tadka on the kootu and mix well. And you have a hearty bowl of cabbage kootu, ready to be relished with rice.

Try the dish and let us know how you liked it.