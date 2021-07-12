You must have come across at least one weight loss diet plan by now, and there is a 50% chance it is the keto diet. Either you are following Keto diet or not, one of the major things aiding weight loss is limiting carbs and burning calories. But if you are like us, you are literally surrounded by carbs. From rice to naan to samosa and jalebis, an Indian household is where carbs thrive the most. It is not easy eating out as well, we are spoilt by choices and can't help but go for greasy oily or unhealthy options. So if you are a Keto enthusiast, looking to lose weight or just want to try healthy eating once in a while, we have an ingredient that will not only limit your carbs per meal but also acts as a delicious alternative to it - the humble cabbage.





Cabbage can be replaced or added to a lot of meals to make it unique - the best example of that is replacing maida in rolls or dumplings. Intriguing, right? Well, let us show you some more lip-smacking recipes that are low in calories, keto-friendly, and help in weight loss and are sure to make everyone fall in love.

Here Are 5 Low-Calorie Cabbage Recipes For Weight Loss:

1. Keto-friendly steamed cabbage parcels:





These parcels are like dumplings, but instead of maida, we use cabbage as the wrappers. Once steamed, the cabbage has a chewy yet crunchy texture which makes it the perfect wrapping for the juicy meat fillings. To experience this bite-size explosion of flavours in your mouth, read the recipe here.











2. Low-calorie stir fry cabbage salad:





We know that salads and the term delicious don't usually go hand in hand, but not anymore. With this easy yet flavourful stir fry cabbage salad, you get a punch of fibre and flavour all together in this 10 min recipe. It has other nutritional vegetables like beans, carrots and bell peppers, the curry leaves and mustard seeds add just the zing that is needed to make this your favourite salad. Read the full recipe here.

Cabbage salads are crunchy and delicious

3. Keto-friendly cabbage meat rolls:





Who doesn't love a scrumptious bite of a good chicken roll? But if you are counting your calories every time you go out to eat those, this is just the recipe for you. Prepare your chicken filling and put it on a blanched cabbage leaf and securely tie using a spring onion. To enhance the flavour a tad bit more boil in chicken stock and enjoy this delicacy in the comfort of your home. Read the full recipe here.





4. Keto-friendly cabbage pulao:





For all the rice lovers, this pulao doesn't only taste good but adding cabbage to it makes it healthier for you to consume. Slightly frying the cabbage in ghee gives it a luxurious touch and aroma and the spices used to enhance the overall experience. You can have it on its own or with a curry of your choice. Read the full recipe here.

Cabbage pulao with a scent of ghee tastes heavenly

5. Low-calorie Cabbage sandwich:





This cabbage sandwich has more than one health benefit up its sleeves. It uses hung curd instead of cheese and has nutrients packed filling with cabbages, bell peppers and carrots. Use multigrain bread for the ultimate healthy breakfast. Read the full recipe here.





There you have it, 5 different cabbage recipes that may help you lose weight. Let us know in the comments below which is your favourite recipe out of these.