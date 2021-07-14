South Indian food is an array of simple yet flavourful dishes. Over the years, we have come to love the fluffy idlis, wafer-like dosas, and crispy vadas. The comforting taste of south Indian dishes has certainly made it everyone's favourite. And while we explore these spicy, tangy and sweet flavours from down south, we bring you the recipe of cabbage poriyal - an easy to make recipe from down south A poriyal may sound like something new to you, but we are sure that you have had it before. From the street vendors to big restaurants, a poriyal is easiky available. Can you guess what it is? If not, then let us tell you that poriyal is the stuffing in your masala dosas! Sounds surprising, doesn't it?





Poriyal is generally made out of mashed vegetables, urad dal, and onions. The variety of this dish is such that you can make all kinds of poriyal like- potato poriyal, vazakai poriyal, muttakos poriyal and whatnot! But for now, let's hold our horses and start with a simple cabbage poriyal. If you are new to cooking, this light and hassle-free meal will be your go-to recipe.

Health Benefits Of Cabbage

Cabbage is known to be packed with nutrients like magnesium, folate, fibre, calcium and potassium. And in addition to this, cabbage can help your health in numerous ways. From improving digestion, lowering blood pressure to keeping your heart health in check, cabbage is indeed a vegetable that should be on your menu. So, without waiting any further, let's dig into the goodness of cabbage in this recipe of cabbage poriyal.

Chopped cabbage for making poriyal

Here Is The Recipe Of Cabbage Poriyal | Cabbage Poriyal Recipe

To make this dish, you first need to shred the cabbage finely. And then heat a pan and add chopped green chillies, mustard seeds, channa dal, urad dal one after another. After the mustard seeds start to crackle, add cabbage. Stir and keep it covered at medium flame for a minute. Then throw in turmeric and salt. Mix and keep covered for another minute. Finally, add the grated coconut and chopped coriander. Serve hot with roti, and enjoy!





Make this dish on your lazy days or when you want to have something simple. Let us know in the comments how you liked it!