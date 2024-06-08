If you love cheese, you may not even need to pair it with bread. The cheese melts in your mouth and it is creamy, nutty, mild and full of flavour. Everybody eats cheese in pizzas and sandwiches, but how about adding some cheese to your favourite desi recipes? The combination of cheese works especially well with fried Indian snacks. If you are bored of the plain old pakoras and samosas, you can make these more interesting by adding some cheese. Check out some yummy cheesy Indian snacks.

Here Are 5 Delicious And Cheesy Indian Snacks:

1. Cheddar Jalapeno Baked Samosa Recipe

Samosas are versatile and taste delicious with a variety of fillings. These are delicious samosas filled with a delectable potato filling, jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Along with potatoes, try this samosa recipe with melted cheese inside and jalapeno. Here is the full recipe.

2. Chilli Cheese Dosa

Indulge in this delicious South Indian staple with a twist. This dosa is made with cheese and chilli flakes filling. While many viral dosa experiments may not work, cheese dosa is popular and loved by cheese fans. Simply add chilli flakes and grated cheese on top of the dosa while cooking it. For a detailed recipe, click here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cheese Pakora

Monsoon is almost here and the rainy season is perfect for enjoying some pakoras and chai. Upgrade your pakoras by adding some cheese inside. Mozzarella cheese would be a great choice for making this snack. These pakoras are crispy on the outside and have soft cheese inside. Tempted? Here is the full recipe. Enjoy!

4. Cheese Pani Puri

Before you feel surprised at this combination, know that this recipe just uses the fried puris and skips the tangy paani. It is like a chaat with the addition of cheese served inside golgappas. Other things you can add include finely chopped onions, green capsicum, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, boiled sweet corn, jalapeno, and pizza sauce. Here is the detailed recipe.

5. Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha

This recipe fuses the magic of paratha with cheese. The soft and flaky paratha is stuffed with a mixture of grated cheese, green chillies, and garlic. Just like butter is popularly used in making parathas, the combination of cheese also makes parathas delicious. Next time you make indulgent parathas, do not forget to try this dish. Full recipe here.





Which of these recipes will you try first? Share with us in the comments section.